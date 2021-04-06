Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Queen Creek

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Queen Creek clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a Physical Therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I am incredibly excited about the challenge of opening up a new clinic in the Queen Creek area. I hope to further my development and education as a Physical Therapist while also providing a high level of care for each of our patients," said Facility Manager Kyle Black and Clinic Manager of Athletico Queen Creek. "Helping people has always been a passion of mine and Physical Therapy is a great way for me to weave my knowledge into my passion."

Services available at Athletico Queen Creek include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

– Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy. COVID-19 Recovery & Rehabilitation - We offer treatment for patients recovering from COVID-19 to help them through the physical and emotional challenges that can occur from the virus and get them back to the life they knew. Treatment plans may include exercise training, manual therapy, body positioning and education focusing on mindfulness, relaxation, energy conservation and activity modification.

Additionally, Athletico Queen Creek:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Clinic Name

20311 S. Ellsworth Rd.

Ste. 110

Queen Creek, AZ, 85142

Phone: 480-207-4823

athletico.com/QueenCreekPT

[email protected]

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

CONTACT: Mandy Pasquale

630-575-6269 | [email protected]

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy

