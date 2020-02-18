Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Troy

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/TroyMI .

Services available at Athletico Troy include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Graston Technique® – This technique uses six patented stainless steel instruments to detect and treat scar tissue and soft-tissue restrictions that may be contributing to your pain symptoms and ability to perform activities of daily living.

Blood flow restriction rehabilitation – Blood flow restriction rehabilitation (BFR) uses a specialized inflatable device on an exercising extremity. It is inflated to a specific pressure intermittently to reduce blood flow to the area of the body. BFR technology minimizes the effects of limited extremity use, shortens rehab time, and has been shown to enhance outcomes.

Concussion rehabilitation – Our team provides concussion management and return to participation (RTP) programs for individuals who have sustained a concussion and are looking to return to school, sport or work. After sustaining a concussion, a protocol is used to safely progress a patient or athlete's return to daily function and eventually back to full participation in their activities.