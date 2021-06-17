Athletico Taps YOOBIC Digital Workplace to Enable Growth Aspirations

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, today announced a new partnership with Athletico, a leading physical therapy (PT) group with more than 540 locations and 5,000 employees across the United States. With Athletico's growth and market expansion aspirations, YOOBIC's digital task management and communication solutions will help deliver consistent operational excellence and empower clinic staff to optimize patient care.

Athletico provides a wide range of orthopedic rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, occupational health, and athletic training. Athletico successfully navigated the many demands and challenges of the pandemic by swiftly implementing enhanced safety protocols for patients and front-line associates, including being one of the first physical therapy providers to launch a telehealth platform last year. This operational excellence enabled them to keep clinics open and continue to provide access to high-quality healthcare. Athletico even expanded their clinical footprint in 2020 and continues to do so at an accelerated pace in 2021.

YOOBIC's solution is allowing Athletico to scale up efficiently by streamlining communications, standardizing operating procedures, and clarifying priorities in a unified, easy-to-use mobile app that clinical staff can access anytime, anywhere. Both Field and Corporate-based teams can now use YOOBIC to easily administer tasks and send tailored messages tailored to the right team at the right time, all while having centralized visibility into execution progress to ensure compliance, consistency, and continuous improvement.

Frequently named a top workplace for employees, Athletico is also leveraging YOOBIC's mobile communications tools to empower and engage clinic staff by keeping everyone updated in real time about new policies, strategies and patient offerings. YOOBIC puts a powerful knowledge repository at employees' fingertips, enables them to share ideas and feedback with peers, and gives them the instant support they need to perform at their best.

"At Athletico, we're committed to patient experience and satisfaction — and we know that achieving excellence depends on the efforts of our amazing frontline clinic staff, especially as we continue to grow," said Skip Bourdo, Athletico COO. "With YOOBIC's mobile platform, we are creating more efficient operational capabilities that engage and empower clinic employees, giving them the tools they need to deliver best-in-class patient service."

"It's an honor to partner with Athletico — a forward-thinking industry leader that puts employee and patient experience first," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder at YOOBIC. "We look forward to supporting Athletico's rapid expansion with our mobile workplace platform, ensuring HQ can connect seamlessly with hundreds of clinics and thousands of employees all from a single, intuitive app."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to work, learn and communicate - all in one place. With digitized task management, streamlined communications and mobile learning, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 200+ global brands including Boots, Burgerfi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC solutions to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 540 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

