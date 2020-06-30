Athletico to Offer Access to COVID-19 Rehabilitation for First Responders & Health Care Workers

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, a leader in physical and occupational therapy, will be doing its part to support the health and wellness of frontline workers by waiving co-payments and co-insurance to first responders or licensed health care professionals who are seeking rehabilitation services after contracting COVID-19.

Athletico recognizes the role that the nation's first responders and licensed health care professionals play during the current public health emergency due to the pandemic. Their skill set is critical to ensuring those who become ill related to COVID-19 are cared for. In doing so, first responders and licensed health care professionals put themselves at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. "Rehabilitation is vital to the COVID-19 recovery journey and we want to ensure full access to the benefits of a focused, personalized recovery program to first responders and critical healthcare workers in our communities who have been impacted," says Travis Egli, PT, DPT, COMT, FAAOMPT – Vice President of Clinical Excellence. Athletico is proud to offer rehabilitation services to this crucial group that meet the eligibility requirements at no out of pocket expense. Patients receiving medical benefits through federally funded programs are not eligible, including but not limited to Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and VA.

Athletico's COVID-19 Recovery and Rehabilitation program is designed to treat the physical and emotional challenges brought on from the virus. Physical complications after COVID-19 can persist for months or even years, and include impairments in muscle strength, heart and lung capacity, pain, balance, endurance, and walking ability leading to a loss of function and independence. Individualized treatment plans are created for patients which may include exercise training, manual therapy, body positioning and education focusing on mindfulness, relaxation, energy conservation and activity modification.

First responders and licensed healthcare professionals recovering from COVID-19 that are experiencing fatigue and loss of function due to the virus are encouraged to take advantage of this benefit and schedule a free assessment or book an appointment online at www.athletico.com. Treatment is available in-clinic, in the home, or virtually through our telehealth platform. No prescription needed in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

