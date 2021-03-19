ATI and the National Armaments Consortium Partner with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head to Tackle the Department of the Navy's Energetics Challenges

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI), in partnership with the National Armaments Consortium (NAC), has signed an agreement to develop the Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies (NEST) Program. The NEST Program is a collaboration executed under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) to address the most significant energetics-related challenges facing the Navy and Marine Corps.

This effort is critical in enabling the Navy, Marine Corps and the entire Department of Defense to address current and future threats in the surface, subsurface, air, ground, littoral and expeditionary environments. The partner organizations will foster a collaboration among the engineers, researchers, and technologists at NSWC IHD and NAC's 900+ members from industry and academia. The OTA has a term of six years with a four-year option.

"ATI is delighted to continue its longstanding partnership with the National Armaments Consortium in executing this important Naval Energetics Systems and Technologies Program," said Chris Van Metre, CEO and President of ATI. "NAC members have a proven history of delivering innovative energetics technology solutions and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continuing doing so in support of NSWC IHD."

"The NAC is honored to partner with ATI and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division to develop a collaborative partnership focused on solving the biggest energetics challenges facing our nation," said Charlie Zisette, NAC Executive Director. "Our members look forward to working with the incredible workforce at Indian Head to accelerate the development, adoption, and deployment of energetics-related technologies to provide our warfighters the decisive edge on the battlefield."

The NSWC IHD is the Navy's premier organization for ordnance, energetics and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) solutions. Its workforce provides energetics R&D, manufacturing technology, engineering, testing, manufacturing and fleet support. Energetics are used in propulsion systems and ordnance, and include explosives, propellants, pyrotechnics, reactive materials, related chemicals and fuels.

NSWC IHD's capabilities address all aspects of the energetics technical discipline including: basic research, applied technology, technology demonstration and prototyping, engineering development, acquisition, low-rate production, in-service engineering/mishaps, failure investigations, surveillance, EOD technology/information, and demilitarization.

Technology development areas of the NEST OTA include: New Energetics RDT&E; Energetics Manufacturing; Energetic Systems; Energetics and Energetic Systems Modelling; Modelling Software and Coding; Artillery Systems, including Naval Gun Systems; Ammunition and Guns Ammunition; Propellants; Propulsion Systems; Warheads; Ordnance Disassembly and Related Technologies; Improvised Explosive Device Detection, Defeat, and Exploitation; Fuzing and Safe and Arm Systems; Counter Unmanned Systems (CUxS); Micro Electrical Mechanical Systems (MEMS); Underwater Energetic Technologies; Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robotic Systems; Explosive Ordnance Disposal Systems and Tools; Explosive Ordnance Disposal; Electromagnetic Radiation, Signals, Signal Processing, and Signal Capture; Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN); and Packaging, Handling, Storage, and Transportation (PHS&T).

About Advanced Technology International (ATI):

ATI, a nonprofit based in Summerville, SC, builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI uses the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire disruptive technologies. ATI manages Other Transaction Authority (OTA)-based and Federal Acquisitions Regulations (FAR)-based collaborations for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. For more information about ATI, please visit: ATI.org.

About the National Armaments Consortium

The National Armaments Consortium (NAC) is the largest collaborative organization working with the DOD to develop armament technologies in support of our Nation's security. The NAC's focus: transitioning technology to the warfighter fast; promoting innovation; recruiting a community of world-class technologists; encouraging collaboration with government, industry, and academia; removing barriers; promoting nontraditional defense contractor contributions and participation; promoting and enabling the industrial base; supporting the nation's equities in RD&A, OTA, and future capabilities. For more information about NAC, please visit: www.nacconsortium.org.

