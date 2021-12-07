ATI builds vast network of innovators through acquisition of TechConnect, leading to a more robust R&D innovation pipeline

TechConnect is the world's leading innovation prospecting and matchmaking organization with more than 25 years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding, development and investment opportunities. TechConnect scouts and recruits innovative companies that have never before worked with the federal government by producing technology sprints, challenges and innovation-focused events. It supports student, governmental and global S&T initiatives through its event platforms of more than 10,000 open-access publications and 500,000 innovation ecosystem members. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets and connects thousands of emerging technologies for industry, investment and government clients.

Going forward, TechConnect will be positioned to provide ATI clients and member companies' expanded access to new and emerging innovation through its prospecting and event platforms. ATI's collective consortia membership of about 4,000 companies, along with the more than 70,000 companies already engaged with TechConnect, significantly broadens the government's access to innovative R&D companies. ATI's people and processes provides flexible acquisition pathways, best-in-class management systems, and greater access to government sponsors. ATI currently manages 23 consortia and collaborative R&D programs, focused across a wide variety of technology disciplines including alternative energy, medical technologies, advanced materials, sensors, communications, space and armaments, among several others.

"We believe that the entire innovation continuum benefits from expanded participation and robust technology exchanges," said Chris Van Metre, ATI President and CEO. "TechConnect's market leadership in these areas will have an immediate impact on the value ATI delivers to clients, partners and consortia members. We are excited to join forces with the TechConnect team, as we support and grow the innovation ecosystem of the future as we have for the last 25 years."

"TechConnect is extremely proud to add TechConnect's 25-year innovation ecosystem into ATI's 25 years of technology acceleration for the government," said Matthew Laudon, TechConnect CEO. "Combining the nation's largest innovation ecosystem with the nation's largest consortium manager provides future clients the most efficient and effective access to top emerging solution providers worldwide. It is rare to encounter a true win-win, but joining with ATI represents an extraordinary win-win for both the nation's innovation community and all leading government offices seeking the world's best technologies. We look forward to supporting ATI in accelerating innovative technologies for the good of the nation, the warfighter and society."

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future.

