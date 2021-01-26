ATI Physical Therapy Appoints Ryan Wilson to Chief Commercial Officer

"I am thrilled to welcome Ryan to our team as we accelerate our growth in the consumer health marketplace, building upon the success of ATI Physical Therapy," said Diab. "Educating consumers on the broader health benefits of physical therapy is critical to expanding our breadth of services and bringing to life our total approach to physical health. I have confidence in Ryan and our team to drive performance through strategic initiatives and effective programming."

Prior to joining ATI, Wilson served as Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales for Bayer Consumer Health, North America where he helped streamline the corporate and customer strategy. He also served as the Chief Growth Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Brookdale Senior Living, the largest senior living company in the U.S. The bulk of his career has been spent in the consumer health marketplace, including more than a decade with healthcare products leader Johnson & Johnson.

"ATI operates from a unique position in the healthcare space by providing exceptional care to meet a patient's needs wherever they are – in clinics, at home or in the workplace," Wilson said. "I am excited to support efforts to amplify our offerings and bring more people the care they need to lead active, pain-free lives."

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in close to 900 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient episodes, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its CONNECT™ platform, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

