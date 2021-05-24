ATI Physical Therapy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation's largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced that Labeed Diab, CEO, and Joe Jordan, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference including one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 and a presentation at 5:00 pm ET .

and a presentation at . The Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Conference including one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 and a presentation on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET .

and a presentation on at . The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference including one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 3, 2021 and a presentation on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12:30 pm ET .

and a presentation on at . The Oppenheimer Virtual Fireside Chat on Monday, June 7, 2021 including a presentation at 11:00 am ET .

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in close to 900 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient episodes, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

