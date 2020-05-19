Atia Vision Closes Second Tranche Of $20M In Series D Financing

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atia Vision, Inc., a Shifamed portfolio company committed to improving patient outcomes through the development of a modular presbyopia-correcting accommodating intraocular lens, today announced the closing of its second tranche of a Series D $20M financing. Led by Cormorant Asset Management, with participation by The Capital Partnership (TCP), AMED Ventures and Shangbay Capital, the financing will be used to continue early clinical experience treating cataract patients and support expansion of Atia Vision's facility.

"We are pleased to have early clinical evidence demonstrating accommodation, the ability of the eye to change its focus between distant and near objects," commented Mariam Maghribi, President and CEO of Atia Vision. "The team is leveraging valuable learnings from our initial clinical work and incorporating feedback to quickly iterate and implement meaningful product improvements. We look forward to continuing our clinical efforts, including additional clinical sites, and expanding our production capabilities in the coming months."

Nearly 67 million people worldwide are visually impaired due to cataracts, which can lead to blindness if untreated.1 Atia Vision's innovation addresses the unmet needs of cataract and presbyopia patients through a familiar conventional cataract procedure. The Atia Vision modular intraocular lens technology features an accommodating base responsive to the ciliary muscles, simulating the natural mechanism of the eye and fixed lens element that allows for subsequent refractive correction.

"We are pleased to further support Atia Vision and are confident its proprietary technology will deliver a much-needed solution to the visual impairment space," stated Casey Gordon, Head of Private Investments at The Capital Partnership. "The novel modular design has received positive feedback from industry and key opinion leaders, confirming its value to patients suffering from cataracts and presbyopia, the largest segments of the ophthalmology market."



About Atia Vision, Inc.

Atia Vision is a privately held medical device company formed by Shifamed LLC, a Silicon Valley based medical innovation hub. The Atia Vision Modular Intraocular Lens is subject to regulatory approval and is not commercially available. To learn more about Atia Vision, please visit www.atiavision.com.

About Shifamed LLC

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed LLC is a highly-specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing advanced solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to lead longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com.

1World Health Organization, Visual Impairment and Blindness October 2017.

