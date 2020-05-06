ATIXA Creates the 2020 Regs Rapid Response ("R3") Resource Center

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIXA announces the creation of the 2020 Regs Rapid Response ("R3") Resource Center to provide the tools and expertise schools and colleges need to become compliant with the newly issued Title IX Regulations. The R3 Resource Center offers ATIXA's expert analysis of the regulations, a suite of educational webinars, thought leadership, a blog, handy guides, checklists, trainings, and consulting programs to help administrators to understand and implement the complex new rules.

Historic new Title IX Regulations have now been released – the first since 1975 – and ATIXA is here to help address the extensive changes to policies, procedures, and practices that will soon be required.

"The new regulations will usher in drastic changes for higher education, and perhaps it's fair to say for the K-12 population that the changes will be sweeping, and the impact both dramatic and even more far-reaching than the impact on colleges and universities," stated Brett A. Sokolow, Esq., President of ATIXA, and a leading national expert on higher education law and high-risk campus prevention, health, and safety issues.

Public K-12 schools, districts, colleges, and universities must be compliant with the Final Rule as students return in the fall with an August 14, 2020 compliance deadline. Challenges include new definitions of sexual harassment and complex new due process and notice requirements. As they move to implement the new rules, educational institutions are going to face governance challenges, the need to reconcile inconsistent policies, political obstacles, the obligation to train or hire employees for new roles, and a lack of consensus over how best to balance compliance objectives with varying views of best practices from a myriad of stakeholder groups.

For a decade, ATIXA has been the industry-leading professional association for 3,500 Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are striving to serve their schools, districts, and campuses more effectively while maintaining effective risk management programs. ATIXA brings campus and district administrators into professional collaboration to explore best practices, establish industry standards, share resources, empower the profession, and advance the worthy goal of gender equity in education.

ATIXA is pleased to offer a free webinar with our Partners on Monday, May 11, 2020 from Noon-1:00 p.m. ET, providing an initial overview of and response to the new regulations. ATIXA members will be invited to a follow-up Q&A webinar, immediately following from 1:15-2:15 p.m. ET. Free registration is available here. Members will receive Q&A registration separately.

About ATIXA:

ATIXA provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. Since 1972, Title IX has proved to be an increasingly powerful leveling tool, helping to advance gender equity in schools and colleges. Title IX's benefits can be found in promoting equity in academic and athletics programs, preventing hostile environments on the basis of sex, prohibiting sexual harassment and sexual violence, protecting from retaliation and remedying the effects of other gender-based forms of discrimination. Almost every school district and college in the United States is required to have a Title IX Coordinator who oversees implementation, training, and compliance with Title IX. www.atixa.org

