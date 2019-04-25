Atkins Farm Partners with Ampion for Community Solar

AMHERST, Mass., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atkins Farms has partnered with Ampion on a community solar subscription, and as part of a regional promotion, Ampion will attend Atkins' "Spring Fling" tasting event this Saturday to offer subscriptions to local residents and businesses. Those who enroll at signup.ampion.io will receive a $25 Atkins Farm gift card with promo code "Atkins."

Atkins Farms Country Market is dedicated to providing local and sustainable goods to western Massachusetts. To minimize their carbon footprint and their electric costs, they've partnered with Ampion to subscribe to a community solar farm. In addition to the solar array already installed on their property, community solar allows Atkins Farms to further support clean energy, this time without upfront payments or installations.

"We know firsthand what sustainability means for our food, our health, and our economy," said Pauline Lannon, founder of Atkins Farm, "and our customers trust us not just for our goods but for our sustainable ethics. That's why we chose community solar to cut our electric costs."

Additional subscriptions are available to residents and businesses looking to lower their electric payments while supporting clean energy. The solar farm is owned by Halo, a CVE North America company, and managed by Ampion.

"There's a huge population that wants to support a green economy, but rooftop solar is not an option for them," explained Nate Owen, Ampion's CEO. "Community solar is different. Now it's just a matter of signing up. Savings are immediate, and now anyone help support clean energy and contribute to a better planet for future generations."

Residents and businesses can enroll for community solar at signup.ampion.io or by calling (617) 934-2943. Enrollees who use promo code "Atkins" will receive a $25 gift card to Atkins Farm as part of the program launch.

About Atkins Farms:

Atkins Farms Country Market provides locally produced and privately labeled goods as well as conventional and seasonal products. They provide a safe, clean, and comfortable shopping environment with customer satisfaction as their primary goal. Shoppers can learn more at atkinsfarms.com .

About Ampion:

Ampion empowers the clean energy revolution by supporting community energy programs. Through its software platform, Ampion connects residents, businesses, and other consumers with clean energy facilities that lower their electric costs without the need for installation or upfront costs. Learn more at ampion.io .

