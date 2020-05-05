Atlanta Art Teacher Engages Students' Creativity by Hosting Interactive Remote Learning Sessions

ATLANTA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawon Jones, an Atlanta-based art teacher at Atlanta Heights Charter School (AHCS), has finessed the art of remote teaching to inspire his students to continue their art education at home.

"I desired to bring art to our students because I could not sit at home and do nothing!" he reflected. "I wanted to be accountable during an uncertain time." Adjusting his teaching style to work online, Jones focuses on adapting his hands-on classroom to remain just as engaging in an online environment. Reflecting on how he creates his remote learning lesson plans, he shared that he begins with the basics.

"I start with the most practical materials that our families may have on hand. Those materials range from pencils, pens, paper, markers, and paint in some cases," said Jones. "The common denominator is some form of pencil and paper. I start there and build up." He aims to create lessons that will stick with his students. "I would like students to take what is being presented and apply it to their own knowledge."

His lessons often include a practical portion, focusing on verbal instruction, followed by an application-based lesson, where he asks students to follow along as they work through techniques explored in the practical portion. Additionally, Jones invites local artists to address his students as guest speakers. Recently, local artist Fabian Williams, an Atlanta-based visual and performance artist, joined to share a look at his current work.

Through these remote lessons, Jones encourages his students to think like an artist. He expressed that he "aims to expose kids to work they may not otherwise have had access to." To connect further with students, during his lessons, Jones utilizes the chat feature to interact and share information from the lesson.

"It's so important that the scholars become a part of your family, part of your thoughts," Jones said. "You begin to realize how much they mean to you. I had to do something and be an outlet for those kids and anyone who needs an outlet while at home."

