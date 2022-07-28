Atlanta Based Businessman, Rocky Walia Buys the "Premium Canadians" Franchise from American Premiere League

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Walia, a prominent businessman from Atlanta, GA, purchased the PREMIUM CANADIANS franchise from American Premiere League, which will hold its highly anticipated second edition cricket tournament from December 19 – December 31, 2022, at the ICC approved Broward County Cricket Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

APL 2021 Highlights Rocky Walia, Owner, Premium Canadians Franchise, American Premiere League

Mr. Walia's vast business portfolio includes owning a chain of convenience stores, gas stations and liquor stores across Georgia. Mr. Walia came to the United States at a very young age and through his hard work, dedication, and unwavering drive to succeed, has been able to build a successful business empire. "Cricket has been the source of my entertainment right from the start of my childhood. Just like billions of cricket fans across the Indian subcontinent, I live, eat, and breathe the fantastic sport of cricket. As a successful businessman, I am always looking for the next big opportunity and when this idea of American Premiere League was presented to me, I was drawn to it right away. The idea of naming the teams based off of the cricket loving communities living in the United States sounded like a brilliant concept to me and sparked a great deal of curiosity. I felt compelled to learn more, which lead me to watch highlights of the historic inaugural American Premiere League tournament of 2021 and was amazed what American Premiere League was able to achieve, which includes the 'never been done before' opening ceremony, to the high-level production, to the beautiful Corvette given to the MVP. My family and I are thrilled to be part of this exciting and unique business venture and will assure that we put together a very exciting and competitive team for American Premiere League Season Two this December in Florida."

Jay Mir, Founder and CEO of APL added, "The Cricket revolution in the United States is bringing more and more people on board and I welcome Mr. Walia on board for this historic journey with APL. Although American Premiere League Season One has been deemed as one of the best cricket tournaments in the United States, our vision and goal is to make the 2022 season even bigger and better than 2021. Part of this effort has been to move American Premiere League to a proper ICC approved cricket stadium and have an 18-camera production with a DRS review system. I am truly amazed and humbled by the tremendous response we have gotten from cricket loving fans from across North America and wish Mr. Walia the best in competing in APL."

Follow APL on twitter @APLCRICKETUSA

or Facebook @americanpremiereleague

website: americanpremiereleague.us

Media Contact:

Jerry Bates

Phone number: 914-340-1127

[email protected]

SOURCE American Premiere League