Atlanta-Based Citiri Receives Growth Investment from RCP Equity

ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citiri, a leading provider of Operational Readiness software for construction owners, today announced that it has received a Series A investment from Pensacola-based RCP Equity. The funding will help Citiri accelerate the expansion of its go-to-market team to scale up for what is expected to be an increasing number of new airport and transportation improvement projects, driven in part by the COVID-19 emergency, the need for greater stakeholder involvement in the commissioning and pre-commissioning process, and increasing pressure to hold down costs as construction budgets are expected to tighten.

Successfully employed by customers as large as San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles World Airports (LAX) and the Port of Seattle, Citiri's cloud-based software provides a comprehensive, transparent, and feature-rich platform that automates time-consuming manual processes traditionally used to activate and handover complex construction projects.

Citiri cofounder and CEO, Ortez Gude, says his company is positioned for immediate and rapid growth as a result of the RCP investment.

"Demand for our software among airport and transit executives, operators, consultants, and program managers was growing rapidly, even before the COVID crisis," Gude said. "The investment from RCP gives us the ability to serve more airport and transit hubs and expand into other major complex construction environments as such people-dense facilities evolve and adapt to the post-COVID reality."

Citiri's versatile software can also serve an important role in operational resilience, safety management, incident response and reporting. Designed as a single-pane platform that helps coordinate multiple and complex, years-long tasks with different project and operations stakeholders, Citiri is in position to be the industry standard for not only project planning, execution, and transition, but also for ongoing operations and maintenance.

"Citiri is a great match for RCP because of the quality of its product and its potential for explosive near-term growth across many transportation and construction projects," said RCP partner Cleve Bellar, who will join Citiri's board of directors as part of the deal. "Citiri also brings to the table a committed founder-led team with the vision and expertise to create a better way to incorporate stakeholder and end-user needs into the planning and construction processes. We believe the pieces are in place and the timing is right for Citiri to revolutionize these critical, complex functions."

