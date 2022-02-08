Atlanta Based Marketing Agency Wins Prestigious National Award

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEU Marketing Agency, a boutique marketing firm located in Powder Springs, GA was chosen as the best Marketing Agency for The Best of Small Business Awards. According to its website, The Best of Small Business Awards is America's most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the best small to mid-sized business visionaries. With a number of notable "Best of Small Business" categories to choose from, The Best of Small Business Awards is the largest Annual Business Recognition Program in the US.

NEU Marketing Group Wins Prestigious National Award

"Winning this award was a complete shock but also such an honor," stated Cindy Gersch, NEU Marketing Group Founder. "NEU Marketing Group has only been in business for two years, so to win a national award like this one, so soon after starting the company truly demonstrates that our team is committed, dedicated and passionate about each of the projects we take on and each of the clients we work with."

NEU Marketing Group beat out dozens of other marketing agencies from around the United States to take home this prestigious award, which honors agencies that specialize in Advertising, Marketing and Digital Marketing. Part of the award process was an online vote which allowed each of the nominees the opportunity to have clients vote for their firm. While this was not the deciding factor for the award, the votes did play a part in the final decision.

"NEU Marketing Group truly looks at each client as part of our extended team," concluded Ms. Gersch. "This award is a direct reflection of the work we did with each of them.

There is no way we would have won this award without their support. We are extremely grateful to them, and to every person who voted for us."

NEU Marketing Group is a small, woman-owned business that has employees in Atlanta, Buffalo, New York City and South Africa. The firm has worked with a variety of clients in the past two years, from start-ups to business developers, non-profit organizations to NFL players.

About NEU Marketing Group:

Founded in November 2019, NEU Marketing Group is an award winning, niche, exceptional and unconventional marketing team that is 100 percent focused on its client. NEU Marketing Group is a branding, marketing and communications strategy firm founded on the goals of providing personal, thoughtful and strategic leadership to our clients. An agency with a focus on philanthropy, the firm donates 5% of its annual sales to two charities and offers in-kind services to no less than five others throughout the year. For more information on NEU Marketing Group log onto: www.neumarketinggroup.com, https://www.Instagram.com/neumarketinggroup, https://www.facebook.com/NEUMarketGroup, https://www.linkedin.com/company/neu-marketing-group/

Media Contact:

Cindy Gersch

315.486.0239

[email protected]

SOURCE NEU Marketing Group