Atlanta Business Chronicle Honors Shane Jackson of Jackson Healthcare With First Ever "Leaders in Corporate Citizenship" Award

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that its president, Shane Jackson, was named a winner in the Atlanta Business Chronicle's inaugural "Leaders in Corporate Citizenship" awards program. Jackson was one of three leaders recognized in the Executive Champion Large Company category during last night's ceremony at the King Plow Arts Center in Atlanta.

The inaugural awards program honors individuals who have shown a strong commitment to corporate responsibility practices and are actively engaged in supporting and expanding those efforts in Georgia. Award winners have integrated relevant societal concerns into their core operating strategies and embraced them as positive for businesses, customers, employees and the metro Atlanta community.

"I am humbled and honored to be recognized for corporate citizenship, which is at the heart of Jackson Healthcare's business," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "Giving back is part of our DNA, so much so that it's part our corporate mission: to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch. That starts with our associates and our customers but extends to communities across the country and around the world."

Winners in the Executive Champion Large Company category are leaders of organizations of 500 or more employees who exemplify the ability to inspire and engage them in social good by creating a company culture that embraces philanthropy, employee volunteerism and personal commitment to giving back to the Atlanta community.

"Shane is the embodiment of our corporate value of 'Others First'. Leading by example, he has helped build and sustain a corporate culture that is committed to the greater good," added Richard Jackson, CEO of Jackson Healthcare. "I had no doubt that he was the perfect person to help me launch goBeyondProfit, a non-profit that serves as a catalyst for inspiring Georgia businesses of all sizes to invest in making an even more meaningful impact within the communities they serve. He continues to be a leader in serving others and in the community impact platform that is part of our company culture."

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared in consecutive years on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma, in 2019 on the Best Workplaces for Women and in 2018 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials lists, as well as being named a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

