Atlanta Center for Medical Research Welcomes New Leadership

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Center for Medical Research (ACMR), a CenExel Center of Excellence, is pleased to announce that Dr. Sarah Kazmi has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of ACMR, effective February 3, 2020.

After 12 years of successful leadership, Eric J. Riesenberg, CPA, is stepping away from his role as CEO of ACMR to pursue other business endeavors. ACMR and CenExel Clinical Research are extremely grateful for the years of hard work Eric contributed in his various roles and are pleased that he will continue to serve as an executive consultant for both organizations. Dr. Robert A. Riesenberg, ACMR's founder, will remain in his place as the Medical Director and Principal Investigator.

Dr. Kazmi joined ACMR last year, bringing 15 years of extensive experience in Phase I-IV clinical trials spanning many therapeutic areas. She has a strong leadership background and a proven track record of managing large clinical research sites.

"We continue to see amazing growth at ACMR," said Dr. Robert Riesenberg. "Dr. Kazmi caught the vision from her first day here, and she has already been a catalyst for many new and exciting opportunities. Her expertise and professionalism will elevate our facility even further."

"I've been incredibly impressed with the quality of work produced here," said Dr. Kazmi. "ACMR truly maintains the highest standards, and our people are a perfect reflection of those expectations. I'm thrilled to be a part of the groundbreaking medical research results we facilitate."

ACMR is the largest facility of its kind for private research, specializing in recruiting pediatric, adult, and geriatric psychiatric studies. More than 100 research specialists are employed at ACMR, from clinicians and pharmacists to laboratory and biomedical technicians. As a CenExel Center of Excellence, ACMR benefits from the strength of a super site network of clinical research facilities that consistently surpass patient recruitment goals.

About the Atlanta Center for Medical Research

ACMR (www.acmr.org) is a fully dedicated 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art research facility. We provide conscientious, recruitment-driven medical research services that are pivotal in the advancement and treatment of illnesses of the central nervous system and other therapeutic areas. Our dedicated and experienced research teams conduct clinical trials with compassion and respect for our research participants. We are a CenExel Center of Excellence, assuring unparalleled patient engagement, staff expertise, and valuable results.

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research (www.CenexelResearch.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. The attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in depth of experience, insight, and tenure of the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

