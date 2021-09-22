Atlanta City Council District 6 Candidate Alex Wan Receives Highest Score from Committee for a Better Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Atlanta City Council member Alex Wan, a long-time Morningside homeowner and civic leader, has received the highest rating of "Excellent" from the Committee for a Better Atlanta (CBA). CBA is a coalition of businesses and civic organizations whose mission is to foster a healthy business environment by advocating a common business and civic agenda to policymakers as well as citizens.

"I am honored to again receive this acknowledgment from the CBA, a group of respected members of Atlanta's business community and civic leaders who recognize the need for thoughtful, business-minded civic leaders engaged in City government," Wan says. "With the issues facing our City and a time of transition at City Hall, I am ready to hit the ground running as the experienced leader District 6 needs."

Wan's score of 91 out of 100 was the highest in the field in the District 6 race. In his 2009 and 2013 Council races, Wan also was rated excellent and placed at the top of his field of opponents. All current CBA scores and ratings can be seen here www.CBATL.org.

"The rating of 'Excellent' is an acknowledgement that Alex continues to be a smart and dedicated leader whose experience, accessibility, transparency and collaborative leadership are what is needed now for the neighborhoods across City Council District 6," says Phil Kent, former Turner Broadcasting System CEO.

He also notes that, "CBA leaders understand the importance of addressing issues Alex champions – from neighborhood safety to efficient and effective city services. Their rating indicates they know Alex has the strength, depth and experience to again represent all of his neighbors across the District on City Council."

The Committee for a Better Atlanta's decision is based upon written and oral responses from all candidates in the municipal races. The score is based on key areas, including public safety, financial competence, ethics/transparency, transportation, affordable housing and arts, among others. The ranking of candidates – on a four-tier scale – judges the qualifications of all Atlanta candidates.

Wan was first elected to the City Council District 6 post in 2009 and easily earned a second term in 2013. He is the first Asian American and first openly gay man to serve on Atlanta City Council. Raised in Atlanta and a District 6 and Morningside homeowner for 27 years, Wan was perhaps best known before his Council wins for deep roots in the community and long-time civic leadership.

"I look forward to continuing to fight alongside friends and neighbors across the district for our shared issues, including public safety, city service delivery, and quality of life initiatives," Wan says. "Voters know I'm accessible and that my prior experience on the Atlanta City Council and relationships I have across the District and City are invaluable."

He is Executive Director of Horizons Atlanta, a nonprofit that provides tuition-free summer enrichment programs for children from traditionally underserved communities. His professional experience includes the private, public, non-profit and higher-education sectors.

Atlanta City Council District 6 includes much of intown northeast Atlanta. For more information about Wan and his campaign or to contribute: www.AlexWanForAtlanta.com .

