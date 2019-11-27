Atlanta Cutlery & Museum Replicas' Black Friday Sale

CONYERS, Ga., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, thousands of sale lovers look forward to the end of November. This is when Black Friday, the biggest shopping craze of the year, takes place. Museum Replicas and Atlanta Cutlery have been preparing for months to finally unveil the best promotions and discounts for their customers.

Museum Replicas and Atlanta Cutlery is all set for their upcoming Black Friday Sale, where the customers can get up to 80% off their favorites.

Talking about the sale, Yuvraj Windlass, Vice President of Museum Replicas Ltd, and Atlanta Cutlery Corp said, "Starting from Monday, November 25 through December 3 (Cyber Monday), we are hosting the Black Friday Sale, on both Museum Replicas and Atlanta Cutlery. This is one of our biggest sales events of the year where our shoppers will get deeper discounts and deals in every category."

"From unique knives, swords, self-defense weapons, antique kukris, military surplus, and battle-worthy edged weapons to Costumes accessories and history inspired décor pieces, MRL and ACC have a unique selection for history lovers and outdoor enthusiasts," he added.

A leader in the design, production, and retailing of historically accurate and battle-worthy weapons and collectibles, Museum Replicas' and Atlanta Cutlery's Black Friday Sale lets their customers save big on their favorites. Whether customers are getting a head start on their gift lists, or readying their homes for family festivities, the group is surely making the holidays easier than ever with top deals at jaw-dropping prices.

Both sites also have an Inventory Blowout Sale where customers can get up to 60% off on their favorite items. Further, the Online Rewards Program on these sites lets their registered customers earn points on every dollar they spent during the sale.

On top of the wide selection of deals available throughout the sites, customers can also take advantage of their free shipping offer, which is reduced to a minimum purchase of just $99 from the earlier price of $150 for Atlanta Cutlery and for from $200 to just $160 for Museum Replicas.

To check out the best deals, visit the official website of Museum Replicas and Atlanta Cutlery now!

About Museum Replicas Ltd and Atlanta Cutlery Corp

Owned by Windlass Steelcrafts, both Museum Replicas (established in 1985) and Atlanta Cutlery (established in 1971) have been at the forefront of design, manufacture, and marketing of historically based weapons, costumes, and other collectibles.

For decades the film and TV industry has relied on Windlass Steelcrafts to promote their licensed brands from Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter to Lord of the Rings, Braveheart, and the Kingdom of Heaven. But it goes way beyond that. The heavily experienced Windlass factory has been contracted countless times for various set work in arms and armor production – including John Carter of Mars, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Doom Patrol, Jungle Cruise, Rome, Wheel of Time, and Game of Thrones. In addition, their high-quality costume replicas have been utilized by theater, opera, and Broadway productions, and their costumes have adorned the likes of Madonna, Jack Black, and Outkast.

