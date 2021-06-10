Atlanta FaZe & Engine Media's UMG Gaming Announce $25,000 Warzone Tournament Series

"UMG Gaming has always bridged the gap between competitive and casual fans and gamers alike," said Paul Hamiliton, President and CEO of Atlanta FaZe. "As a brand who shares this mission, we are thrilled to partner with UMG Gaming for the Atlanta FaZe $25,000 Warzone Series."

"Atlanta FaZe is such a preeminent organization and we are excited to partner with them on this two-part Warzone tournament," said Eric Vaughn, Head of UMG Gaming. "Both UMG and Atlanta FaZe share a common mission: create opportunities that serve the needs of community players, pro athletes and influencers, brands and publisher partners."

UMG launched its "Champions" Tournament Series in April with a $25,000 tournament featuring Fortnite, and will continue to expand to other popular titles to meet the needs and desires of its community and partners. Building grassroots-esports ladders is a need within the current esports landscape and UMG Gaming is proud to offer our community the opportunity to go head-to-head with pros for a chance to win significant prizes, and the chance to be watched by thousands of viewers.

The Atlanta FaZe $25,000 Warzone Series will run the first set of qualifiers on Saturday, June 19, 2021 and Sunday, June 20, 2021, with the Championships taking place on Friday, June 25, 2021. The format is an "Elimination Race," where pairs of two will compete in squad lobbies to accumulate the most eliminations possible. For full information on the tournament, visit UMGGaming.com and follow both companies' Twitter handles: @UMGGaming and @ATLFaZe. Both Championship rounds will be broadcast on twitch.tv/umggaming and twitch.tv/atlfaze.

About Atlanta FaZe

Our carefully curated team provides the full package with a roster of focused, adaptive players and a championship-winning coaching staff. The Atlanta FaZe comes to the League with the experience and ability to be fierce competition as well as a dominating force in the global gaming industry.

About UMG Gaming

UMG Gaming, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; TSX-V: GAME;OTCQB: MLLLF), is a market pioneer in both online grassroots community competition and professional league esports. UMG Gaming's end-to-end platform not only enables community and professional players to compete in everyday ladders, tournaments and matches, but also produces premium, award-nominated content. UMG Gaming's tournament operations offerings have led to millions of registered gamers and numerous partnerships with major game publishers, brands, esports teams and organizations.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) and once uplisted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GAME". The organization is focused on developing premium consumer experiences and unparalleled technology and content solutions for partners in the esports, news and gaming industry. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet; the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Eden Games, a premium video game developer and publisher with numerous console and mobile gaming franchises; WinView Games, an industry innovator in audience second screen play-along gaming during live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform enabling the professional and amateur esport community with tournaments, matches and award nominating content; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform empowering broadcasters to create, distribute and monetize content across all channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships. To date, the combined companies' clients have included more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands, dozens of gaming and technology companies, and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology services.

