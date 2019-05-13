Atlanta Grief And Bereavement Specialists Hosted Motherless Daughters And Sons On Mother's Day

"Mother's Day can be a difficult time of the year for motherless daughters and sons, whether they lost their mothers as children, teenagers or adults," said Diane Deese, vice president of community affairs for VITAS, the nation's leading provider of hospice care. "This event demonstrates VITAS' unwavering commitment to offer community programs that help those in need navigate through the grieving process."

Motherless themselves, Roberts and Gilbert are accomplished journalists who gave the attendees a memorable morning to reminisce and honor all mothers. In Atlanta, VITAS co-sponsored the breakfast with Black Nurses Rock, one of the leading minority nursing associations in the US at the conclusion of their national conference.

Its sixth year in Atlanta, VITAS hosts these remembrance events in cities across the US where attendees share this special day with others who understand the feelings of loss and sadness that can emerge on an otherwise celebratory time period. Members from the VITAS bereavement services team were onsite to provide support and encouragement to the motherless daughters and sons in attendance, as well as information on local grief support groups.

VITAS Healthcare and its grief specialists offer insight and coping tips for those who have lost a loved one at VITAS.com/MothersDay.

VITAS® Healthcare – 40 Years Strong

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,123 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the first quarter of 2019, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,559. Visit www.vitas.com.

