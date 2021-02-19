Atlanta Housing and partners work with local healthcare providers to connect seniors to COVID-19 vaccinations

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Housing (AH) is proud to announce that it is partnering with The Family Health Centers of Georgia to vaccinate 118 AH residents Friday, Feb 19. AH will provide transportation using social distancing, masks and sanitation per CDC guidelines. Additional vaccinations will occur next week as AH development partners provide onsite clinics for eligible residents.

"It is our goal to ensure that all eligible residents in AH-owned facilities are fully vaccinated to ensure their health, safety and well-being," said Dr. Christopher Edwards, chairman of the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners. "CEO Eugene Jones and his capable staff have done an excellent job of keeping our residents safe during the pandemic, but the only way to ensure their continued safety is through widespread vaccination."

Seniors to be vaccinated Friday reside in East Lake Highrise, Marietta Senior Tower, Tenth and Juniper Highrise, Peachtree Senior Tower, Cosby Spear Highrise and Piedmont Senior Tower.

More vaccinations will take place at onsite clinics next week in conjunction with AH development partners and Tuxedo Pharmacy. The Integral Group and medical provider Tuxedo Pharmacy are facilitating an onsite vaccination clinic for eligible residents of Cheshire Bridge Highrise, Georgia Avenue Highrise and Marian Road Highrise. Eligible seniors at Martin Street Apartments will attend the clinic at Georgia Avenue, and eligible seniors at Westminster Avenue Apartments will attend the clinic at Cheshire Bridge.

AH development partner Michaels is facilitating an onsite vaccination clinic next week for eligible residents of Barge Road Highrise, and AH partner Columbia is facilitating an onsite vaccination clinic for eligible residents of Hightower Manor Highrise.

"Thank you to Atlanta Housing, its private development partners, Family Health Centers of Georgia and Tuxedo Pharmacy for their hard work in ensuring the safety of our senior citizens," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "The road to recovery from this pandemic is through vaccination, and I encourage all who are eligible to participate and get vaccinated."

While this round of vaccinations is focused on AH's senior population, the agency hopes to partner with healthcare providers around the city to provide access to vaccinations for the broader AH-assisted population as they become available.

About Atlanta Housing

Led by President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr., the Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for approximately 25,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 50,000 people.

These affordable housing resources include AH-owned residential communities, AH-sponsored mixed-income, mixed-finance residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, project based rental assistance, supportive housing arrangements and homeownership opportunities. AH's programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD").

Visit Atlanta Housing at atlantahousing.org or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook at @housingatlanta.

