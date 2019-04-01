Atlanta Jury Awards $8 Million Jury Verdict in Traumatic Brain Injury Case

ATLANTA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aja Diamond Moore was awarded an $8 million verdict by an Atlanta Jury as compensation for a disabling traumatic brain injury she suffered after striking her head in a Midtown parking garage owned by defendant JPMCC.

After almost four hours of deliberating, the jury returned with a verdict in Ms. Moore's favor, amounting to about $8 million in compensatory damages. The damages award compensated her for $4.4 million in lost future wages, $2.5 million in noneconomic damages, $500,000 for lost past wages, and $212,000 for medical expenses. However, the jury found that Ms. Moore also acted negligently, which partly contributed to her injuries. As a result, JPMCC is only liable to pay $6.3 million of the $8 million damages award.

Ms. Moore – who has since married and changed her last name to McCoy – was a young attorney at Hunton & Williams before suffering her traumatic brain injury on December 10, 2013. She hit her head on a low-hanging sprinkler pipe after parking her car in the garage which serviced the Hunton & Williams office.

The pipe on which Ms. Moore struck her head was nearly imperceptible as it was painted the same color as the garage's walls. "Paint it red and put a sign on it," John Mabrey, one of Ms. Moore's attorneys, commented. "Make it more conspicuous."

Although Ms. Moore doesn't appear to have suffered any major cognitive impairment from hitting her head, she continued to experience frequent and unpredictable headaches. Ms. Moore would experience debilitating side effects from taking the medication her doctors prescribed to treat her headaches, interfering with her ability to perform her job responsibilities.

John Mabrey from The Mabrey Firm and Matthew Stoddard from the Stoddard Firm represented Ms. Moore during the trial. For more information on the types of cases The Mabrey Firm handles, visit them at www.mabreyfirm.com.

SOURCE The Mabrey Firm

Related Links

https://www.mabreyfirm.com

