Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery and Bay Area Oral Surgery Management Have Partnered with Blue Sea Capital to Form Beacon Oral Specialists

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery ("AOFS") and Bay Area Oral Surgery Management ("BAOSM"), both well-respected and nationally recognized oral surgery groups, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Blue Sea Capital ("Blue Sea"), a leading growth-oriented private equity firm, to form Beacon Oral Specialists ("Beacon") and to position AOFS and BAOSM for continued expansion. Blue Sea has completed a substantial growth investment in Beacon, a management services organization formed to administratively support AOFS' and BAOSM's continued growth in their respective markets and the completion of their future affiliations with leading oral surgery providers in existing and new geographies.

"Spanning decades of world-class oral and maxillofacial care and serving a growing base of over 65,000 patient encounters annually, the AOFS organization is proud to have established a leading oral surgery practice with a national reputation for clinical excellence, technological innovation and rich history in the field of oral surgery," said Paul ("PJ") Schaner, II, DMD, CEO of AOFS. Commented Mark Elder, DDS MD, Founder of BAOSM, "This affiliation represents an important milestone in BAOSM's future growth plan toward the continued delivery of quality, accessible, friendly and affordable care to our patient community. Blue Sea brings significant resources, a collaborative approach with management and expertise scaling the business services required by multi-site providers that will help Beacon Oral Specialists support the rapid expansion of our organization."

As part of the transaction, AOFS' and BAOSM's surgeons will maintain their current roles within their respective organizations while also helping to lead the Beacon Oral Specialists management platform. Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery and Bay Area Oral Surgery Management will continue to operate under their respective brands in their existing markets.

Scott Ames, Principal at Blue Sea, commented, "After more than a year of diligently researching the oral surgery market, we are thrilled to partner with AOFS and BAOSM in forming Beacon Oral Specialists, enabling the surgeons to continue providing best-in-class oral surgery services, with administrative and business support from a world-class, surgeon-led organization that will help them focus on clinical excellence while recognizing the benefits of scale that come with being a part of one of the largest oral surgery platforms in the U.S., comprising nearly 40 oral surgeons across 37 clinic locations in two major metropolitan areas."

Added J.R. Davis, Managing Partner at Blue Sea, "We are excited to invest in Beacon and affiliate with AOFS and BAOSM, both nationally recognized oral surgery organizations known for their clinical excellence and patient care. This affiliation will support accelerated growth as AOFS and BAOSM seek to add other like-minded surgeons in the fragmented oral surgery sector."

About Beacon Oral Specialists

Beacon Oral Specialists (www.beaconoralspecialists.com) is a leading management services organization serving the oral surgery sector. Beacon Oral Specialists provides world-class practice management solutions to a network of nationally renowned oral surgeons across the United States. Beacon Oral Specialists provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, marketing, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, information technology, data analytics, vendor management and legal.

About Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery

Founded in 1980, Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery (www.atlantaoralsurgery.com) is one of the leading oral surgery practice groups in the United States, boasting 23 state-of-the-art medical facilities across Georgia, with the most advanced technology available to offer patients a variety of oral and maxillofacial services and treatments. AOFS is led by 25 highly skilled oral surgeons, providing comprehensive oral and maxillofacial services.

About Bay Area Oral Surgery Management

Since 2005, Bay Area Oral Surgery Management's mission has been to provide excellence in surgical oral care. The surgeons at BAOSM are some of the most prominent professionals in the nation and contribute to the development of the latest oral and maxillofacial advancements and surgical techniques. BAOSM maintains a network of 14 clinic locations across the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $200 million. The firm has more than $700 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

