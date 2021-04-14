Atlanta Singer-Songwriter Señoj Drops New Video and Single "Lost"

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Señoj, who was recently featured on SoundCloud's artist platform Repost, has released an exciting new video and single called "Lost," which is a much-anticipated follow-up to her tracks "Selfish" and "Running."

With an alluring style of modish R&B, her enchanting vocals set the perfect tone for a contemporary pop song. With a sound akin to Ariana Grande, Señoj is a new pop diva bound to make her mark" Jeff Ponchick, Vice President and Head of Repost at Soundcloud, recently commented on Señoj's talent saying, "Coming from a city celebrated for its genre-bending hip-hop and soul, Atlanta native Señoj is the latest artist to prick our ears from this musical hotspot. With an alluring style of modish R&B, her enchanting vocals set the perfect tone for a contemporary pop song. With a sound akin to Ariana Grande, Señoj is a new pop diva bound to make her mark." In addition to releasing "Lost", Señoj has been in the studio producing tracks with the multi-platinum, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY award-winning producer Slikk who has worked with Ariana Grande, Chris Brown and Lil' Wayne.

Jeff Ponchick, Vice President and Head of Repost at SoundCloud, recently commented on Señoj's talent saying, "Coming from a city celebrated for its genre-bending hip-hop and soul, Atlanta native Señoj is the latest artist to prick our ears from this musical hotspot. With an alluring style of modish R&B, her enchanting vocals set the perfect tone for a contemporary pop song. With a sound akin to Ariana Grande, Señoj is a new pop diva bound to make her mark." He further suggested her music would be appreciated by fans of Ariana Grande, NAO and Sinead Harnett.

"Before writing 'Lost,' I started to realize that I was fixated on a person's potential in a relationship, rather than who they were in the moment," says Señoj. "I'd focus on all the things that were only possibilities, who they could be instead of who they are. I was so caught up in this idea of a perfect relationship that I was ignoring what was right in front of me. 'Lost' is about me coming to terms with what I was doing and talking it out with myself. It flowed for me so easily because it's so real."

The "Lost" video was produced on a COVID-safe set by the Atlanta-based, EMMY award-winning producer/director Thang Ho who is the Founder of HOCA Studio, and it was directed by Annamaria Schreiber. Ho's credits include the EMMY-winning music video "Noah", which features the Billboard chart-topping artist Halie Loren. In 2020, Ho received the Best Director Award at the Georgia Shorts Film Festival for his film Caretakers.

In addition to releasing "Lost," Señoj has been in the studio producing tracks with the multi-platinum, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY award-winning producer Slikk who has worked with Ariana Grande, Chris Brown and Lil' Wayne.

Señoj plays the guitar and is a classically trained pianist and vocalist. She is a GRAMMY Songwriter's Camp prodigy and a recipient of the Ella Fitzgerald Songwriters' Scholarship. Her track, "Leave It Alone," is featured in the Amazon Prime movie, The Morning After.

You Tube

Instagram:@ SeñojMusic

Señoj Website

Lost Video

Media Contact

Taryn Brown

214-210-4400

[email protected]

SOURCE Señoj