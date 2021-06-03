Atlanta Tech Entrepreneurs Join Hands with Sewa International to Fight COVID-19 in India

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The whole world is battling Coronavirus outbreaks, and the situation in India has been dire as medical and healthcare systems in the country are overwhelmed with the massive number of new cases and high deathrates. The Atlanta area has a large presence of Asian Indian businesses and communities, and many in the community have been affected as they hear the plight of their family and friends in India. Seven local Atlanta Tech Entrepreneurs answered the call and have raised over $225,000 to support humanitarian efforts throughout India. Partnering with Sewa International, a Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit service organization that specializes in disaster relief and rehabilitation, they will ship much-needed oxygen concentrators to the country.

The fundraising effort began as two friends, Sanjeev Tirath (CEO, Pyramid Consulting) and Sid Mookerji (Managing Partner, Silicon Road Ventures) talked about the situation in India, how their family, friends, and employees were faring, and what they could do to help. Through their family foundations they each committed $50,000 and led the effort to bring together several like-minded individuals in the Atlanta area to support the COVID-19 relief efforts desperately needed in India right now.

Sanjeev Tirath emphasized that "We are thinking of our family, friends and countrymen in their time of need. With the pain and sorrow this situation has caused them - our hearts, minds, thoughts, and prayers continue to go out to everyone. We are proud to be involved in this community service, and I am very thankful to all the donors who came together to make this possible, and our fundraising efforts will continue."

The group chose Sewa International as the best organization to deliver the services in India based on their excellent track record and a four-star rating on Charity Navigator. Working with Sewa's Chapter Presidents - Srikanth Gundavarapu (Atlanta) and Ashwani Garg (Boston), the group agreed to use the money to purchase 500 oxygen concentrators (part of Sewa's purchase commitment of 1,190 devices from the Nidek Corporation). To use the money towards purchasing specific equipment instead of sending it towards a general "relief" fund was one of this group's key objectives.

"In times like these, we all need to come together to support our communities and the efforts of reputable charitable organizations. Giving back to the community is part of each of our personal and corporate cultures. We must continue to give support through financial donations and providing needed resources," said Sid Mookerji.

The group of Atlanta entrepreneurs include:

Sanjeev Tirath , CEO, Pyramid Consulting, Inc (Tirath Family Foundation)

Responding to the effort of the tech entrepreneurs, and their trust in Sewa International, Srikanth Gundavarapu, Atlanta Chapter President, said, "It is heartening that this group of entrepreneurs are helping us in this hour of need, and we are happy that we have earned their trust in delivering the medical equipment to India. Sewa International has raised more than $16 million over the past five weeks, and we have procured more than 9,600 oxygen concentrators of which nearly 5,500 have already reached India. We are also sending other medical equipment like pulse oximeters, BiPAP and CPAP machines, as well as medicines like Remdesivir. We have a team of more than 500 volunteers working here in the US, and we have more than 10,000 volunteers working in India to offer the support the country needs now."

This group of dedicated tech executives remain committed to supporting India's response to the COVID-19 challenge and will continue its support until the challenge is overcome.

