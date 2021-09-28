Atlanta United Names ecoATM Official Smartphone Trade-In Partner

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta United today announced a partnership with global smartphone and mobile device trade-in leader, ecoATM to become the club's Official Smartphone Trade-In Partner. ecoATM will donate 40% of revenues from smartphones dropped off by Atlanta United fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during remaining 2021 home game matches to Cell Phones For Soldiers.

Fans can donate used smartphones at designated stadium drop-off locations during the club's final four home games starting Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami CF (7:00 p.m., Bally Sports South, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor).

ecoATM is Atlanta's smartphone trade-in leader with 164 automated kiosks conveniently located in Atlanta metro area malls and retailers including Walmart. ecoATM kiosks offer consumers a convenient and easy way to trade-in smartphones, diverting them from landfills and driving smartphone accessibility and affordability to millions of people around the world. The average Atlanta household has multiple used smartphones sitting in a drawer. Drop off of used smartphones at designated locations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will benefit Cell Phones For Soldiers' mission to provide cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military and low-income veterans.

"We are pleased to welcome ecoATM as the Official Smartphone Trade-in Partner of Atlanta United," Club President Darren Eales said. "We admire ecoATM's commitment to innovation and sustainability and encourage our supporters to visit drop-off locations around Mercedes-Benz Stadium to help benefit a great organization in Cell Phones For Soldiers."

In addition to multiple placements of ecoATM drop-off locations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Atlanta United games, ecoATM will be the presenting goal sponsor on Atlanta United's Twitter accounts, @atlutd and @VamosATLUTD.

"ecoATM is Atlanta's go-to for smartphone trade-in for instant cash, said Tony Rome, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Our partnership with Atlanta United and Cell Phones For Soldiers is a powerful way for fans to support our troops and move used devices from sitting in a drawer to powering new dreams. That's sustainability in action."

Dave Maquera, CEO of ecoATM added, "ecoATM is proud to support Cell Phones For Soldiers and empower Atlanta United fans to keep our servicemen and women and low-income veterans connected to family, friends and loved ones. Our partnership helps give back to those who put it all on the line for us."

Find an ecoATM kiosk: https://www.ecoatm.com/pages/atl.

Note: Fans dropping off smartphone must delete all personal information with a factory reset. Smartphones will be resold by ecoATM; forty percent (40%) of the revenue from those sales will be donated to Cellphones for Soldiers. Donations are not tax deductible.

ABOUT ATLANTA UNITED

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-game attendance (72,548), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, and led by club President Darren Eales, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com, and follow @ATLUTD.

ABOUT ecoATM

ecoATM is a global smartphone and mobile device trade-in leader. With a rapidly growing footprint of over 5000 trade-in kiosks across the United States and around the world offering cash for used smart devices, and Gazelle.com, the leading online marketplace for refurbished device purchase and trade-in, ecoATM is powering the global smartphone reuse revolution. Find a kiosk: https://www.ecoatm.com/atl

ABOUT CELL PHONES FOR SOLDIERS

Cell Phones For Soldiers is a national nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services, devices, and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans. The Minutes That Matter program has for more than 17 years provided free calls to deployed troops. Established in 2012, Helping Heroes Home has dedicated funds to help more than 7,500 veterans and their families by assisting with communication challenges as well as physical, emotional, and assimilation hardships.

