Atlanta’s Home Entertainment Pioneer Adds Patio Furnishings Line, Hosts Free Outdoor Cooking Event 7/30

Open to the public, the event will feature grilling tips and demonstrations from Louisiana Grills and Alpha Pizza Ovens

ATLANTA, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Southern Home Recreation, Atlanta's #1 provider of timeless home entertainment products, announced today that it will be showcasing its new line of outdoor furnishings and cooking equipment by hosting a free food demonstration open house at their Atlanta showroom on Saturday, July 30th from 10 AM – 2 PM. The "Taste of Summer" event will feature grilling tips and food samples throughout the day from Louisiana Grills and Alpha Pizza Ovens.

"Outdoor grilling has always been key to summer entertaining, but the unparalleled design and functionality of our new top-notch grill and pizza oven brands truly make it THE main event," says Greater Southern's CEO David Phia. "We are delighted to host this free event to show off our new outdoor cooking equipment and patio furnishings while sharing unique grilling tips and delicious sample creations with our customers. I'll be helping out with my apron on!"

Throughout the day, grilling demonstrations will be given by Louisiana Grills, and outdoor pizza-making demonstrations will be given by Alpha Pizza Ovens.

Also, during the month of July, all Greater Southern orders of $500 or more will be discounted to the amount equal to the sales tax.

About Greater Southern Home Recreation

Greater Southern Home Recreation is Atlanta's #1 provider of timeless home entertainment fun, offering top-notch pool tables, game room/arcade products, outdoor furnishings, grills, and custom room-design services. It's known for carrying the most iconic, exclusive brands in the business, including Brunswick Billiards, Legacy Billiards, Aramith, Champion Shuffleboard, Palliser Furniture, Tommy Bahama Furniture, Big Green Egg, and more. Greater Southern built its enduring reputation with a simple mission: Provide timeless family entertainment products that last, with dependable customer service, making it easy to add enjoyment to any home. Products can be purchased online or at Greater Southern's two locations – Atlanta, GA & Alpharetta, GA. https://www.greatersouthern.com/.

