Atlanta's Imhotep Academy Voted National Winner of the Colgate Bright Smiles Kids Awards

"Bright Smiles. Bright Futures is a children's initiative, so we know how to bring the fun, but this was absolutely fantastic," said Dr. Gillian Barclay, Colgate's Vice President, Global Public Health and Scientific Affairs. "Over the years, we've learned that when you engage children and educate them about the importance of making healthy choices, they can become powerful, positive advocates in their communities."

"Providing children with the life skills that set them on the path to brighter futures is an important part of my life's work," added Mariano Rivera. "As the Bright Smiles Kids Awards emcee, I love the creativity and enthusiasm the kids showed their entries, and that Bright Smiles, Bright Futures puts into teaching children healthy habits."

Launched in February, during National Children's Dental Health Month, the Bright Smiles Kids Awards received entries from schools and organizations from Niagara Falls, NY to Albuquerque, NM. Submissions included videos featuring children singing, dancing, rapping, cooking, coding, participating in skits and puppet shows, and creating art projects focused on dental and overall health. The regional winners were selected by advisory panels representing geographical areas served by BSBF's mobile dental van teams. Those winners received grants of $1,000 for the school or organization supporting their entry.

"The last year has been difficult for all of us, but especially for our children," Dr. Barclay said. "Providing them with the opportunity to showcase their creativity, collaborate with friends and schoolmates, and become champions of health has given us all reason to smile."

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

About Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures

Established in 1991, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures provides free oral health education, dental screenings, and treatment referrals to children ages 1-12 in underserved areas. Through its mobile dental van program, award-winning in-school oral health curriculum, and grass-roots efforts, BSBF has reached more than 1.3 billion children and their families in more than 80 countries around the world.

