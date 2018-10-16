Atlanta's Independent Film And Television Community Gathers To Address Industry Issues, Local Production, Funding And Diversity
Crowdfunding and streaming platform Seed&Spark hosts symposium to support inclusion and diversity in entertainment industry
WHAT
Film Independence Atlanta presented by Seed&Spark and Color Farm Media is a free conference for the Atlanta independent film and television industry featuring several of the most prominent Atlanta-based entertainment industry creatives and executives.
WHY
Atlanta is poised to be one of the world's leading cities for the production of major movies and television shows however does not yet have its own thriving independent film industry.
WHO
Erika Alexander, actress ("Living Single," "Get Out")
Emily Best, founder and CEO, Seed&Spark
Erin Bernhardt, producer/director
Lisa Cunningham, producer/director, Atlanta Film Partners
Sheoyki Jones, program manager, Invest Atlanta
Van Jensen, writer/publisher, ArtsATL
WHEN
Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
10 a.m.: Crowdfunding
12 noon: Creative sustainability panel
1:30 p.m.: Pitching, business models and development
3:15 p.m.: Participants available for media interviews
WHERE
Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
REGISTER
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-independence-atlanta-tickets-50796192780
PARTNERS
Women in Film & Television Atlanta, Color Farm Media, Mailchimp, Re:ImagineATL, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Invest Atlanta, ChooseATL
SEED&SPARK
Seed&Spark is an online platform that uses crowdfunding to help a diverse group of content creators produce, develop and distribute movies and shows. It also offers a streaming subscription service to showcase this unique programming and enable audiences to find new and compelling movies and shows as unique and inclusive as the creative talent behind the content. Since the company was founded in 2012, it has raised more than $15 million for crowdfunding campaigns, had 1,100 movies and shows successfully funded and is the only streaming platform in the world with gender parity for directors. More information can be found at www.seedandspark.com.
CONTACT
Steve Honig, The Honig Company, LLC, 818-986-4300, press@honigllc.com
SOURCE Seed&Spark
