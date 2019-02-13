Atlanta's Purchasing Power® Captures Two 2019 Stevie® Awards

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a formal gala awards banquet last night at Caesar's Palace, Atlanta-based Purchasing Power, LLC received a Gold and a Silver Stevie® Award in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Purchasing Power®, one of the fastest-growing voluntary benefit companies in the U.S., offers a leading employee purchase program through the convenience of payroll deductions.

In the "Outbound Marketing Program of the Year" category, Purchasing Power was honored with the 2019 Gold Stevie for creating "Purchasing Power Chicago Style – SHRM Campaign," a successful market-specific initiative to drive new client engagement and relationship building, and first-time, on-site meetings for the company's sales team representatives.

In the "Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy" category, Purchasing Power won the 2019 Silver Stevie in recognition of its Voice of the Customer (VoC) program, which systematically analyzed customer satisfaction surveys, turned customer responses into measurable actions and ensured that customers' basic needs were met in a timely, optimal manner.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

The Stevie Awards committee specifically recognized strategies that measurably improved customer satisfaction ratings, and developed a strategic plan designed to leave a legacy, after implementation, of a new relationship between an organization and its customers.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

