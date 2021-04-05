Atlantic Broadband Brings Together Best in Breed Integrated Stagwell Team to Support Next Level Growth

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

/PRNewswire/ -- Support Across Creative, Media, PR -- Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest cable and internet provider in the United States and a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications, has selected an integrated group of five Stagwell companies to support its continued transformation. With Atlantic Broadband's business seeing incredible growth in 2020, this partnership will support continued growth across all lines of business, including the implementation of a new brand initiative in fall of 2021.

"We are excited to partner with the agencies of the Stagwell Marketing Group, led by Kettle and Forward PMX, which will bring creative energy, innovative thinking, and powerful, integrated resources to our work of building a resilient, customer-centric, market-leading brand," said Julie Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing for Atlantic Broadband. "We look forward to the work we will do together in the years ahead to propel our high-growth consumer and B2B strategic plans."

Atlantic Broadband is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience and innovative, best-in-class services like managed WiFi. To support its customer and community relationships, Atlantic Broadband needed an integrated partner to work seamlessly across disciplines. The work will be led by Kettle as AOR creative, ForwardPMX as AOR media, Rhythm for web and email development, WyeComm for PR, and HarrisX for research.

"Stagwell specializes in forming integrated teams across disciplines to best serve clients, and we are thrilled to partner with Atlantic Broadband as they evolve their business and push forward a bold, new strategy. The cross-functional Stagwell team includes five of our agencies representing digital transformation, content creation, media, research and PR - all working collaboratively. I'm grateful for Atlantic Broadband's partnership and look forward to the great work to come." Mark Penn, President and Managing Partner, The Stagwell Group and Chairman and CEO, MDC Partners.

Together Kettle and ForwardPMX will drive the teams to create a unique and powerful position in the market for Atlantic Broadband. As creative AOR, Kettle will lead on day-to-day creative needs across consumer, business, and bulk lines of business along with refining Atlantic Broadband's brand approach. Creative outputs will include television, digital, social, out of home, and more. At the same time, as Media AOR, ForwardPMX will lead the development of a data-driven and precise media mix that transcends the lines across brand and performance marketing, ensuring the delivery of the most relevant messaging in front of the most appropriate audiences.

"Atlantic Broadband is a top 10 regional provider with ambitious plans to evolve their brand as they continue to grow. We are so honored to partner with them and build an agile marketing platform leveraging their transparent, customer-centric approach to their business. As one integrated Stagwell team, we will use this opportunity to marry purpose and customer experience to drive overall brand amplification, business growth, and market expansion to help them differentiate themselves through a digital-first approach." Lauren Kushner, Managing Director, Kettle and Valerie Davis, Managing Director, ForwardPMX.

The Stagwell Group focuses on providing integrated solutions for clients, working across all the major disciplines the modern marketer needs. The integrated team assembled for Atlantic Broadband represents a combination of best-in-class talent with subject matter expertise designed to work seamlessly across five core disciplines.

About Atlantic Broadband

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc., is the eighth- largest cable operator in the United States, based on the number of television service customers served. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About the Stagwell Group

The Stagwell Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully integrated organization of size & scale servicing brands across the continuum of marketing services. Collaborative by design, Stagwell is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell's high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media.

About Kettle

Kettle is a digital-native creative agency, built on collaboration. They approach every challenge through a strategic lens to create the future of content, campaigns, branding, and digital products. Kettle has three offices across New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Kettle is a part of the Code and Theory network within the Stagwell Group. Clients include Nike, Discover, Walmart, National Geographic, and Glossier.

About ForwardPMX

ForwardPMX is a global data and technology driven marketing services company, designed to help brands find the changes that deliver meaningful growth to their businesses. With over 20 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry's most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing people with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group.

About Rhythm

Founded in 1996, Rhythm is performance focused agency that drives sales growth through digital marketing solutions and personalized CRM strategies. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Code and Theory, Rhythm develops and executes customer focused initiatives to achieve client ROI goals. The firm works in a broad range of industries, including health, real estate, finance services, automotive and food and beverage. Client partnerships include Kaiser Permanente, Acura, Tri Pointe Homes, EJ Gallo, Avis Budget Group and CBRE.

About Wye Communications

Wye Communications LLC (Wyecomm), a Stagwell Company, is a modern agency focused on building strong partnerships and solving business challenges for organizations in transformation. Most distinctive of the agency is its Integration & Operations function, a group that supports account teams with processes for collaboration that set the foundation for streamlined creativity, continuous innovation and strong outcomes. Built on the core beliefs of leading with empathy and having each other's backs, Wyecomm's culture rewards teamwork and embraces diverse backgrounds, skills and perspectives across talent, clients and partners. Wyecomm is headquartered in Chicago with offices around the U.S. and affiliate partners globally.

About HarrisX

HarrisX is a leading technology, research and consulting company that specializes in online polling & data analytics and focuses on the understanding of the connected consumer. The company has a fourteen-year history assessing public opinion and behavior in the telecom, media, and personal technology industries through syndicated and custom research services. Based in Washington DC and with offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Tampa, HarrisX runs the Mobile Insights (wireless focused) and Total Communication Surveys (TV/broadband/voice focused) and an array of other connected consumer surveys resulting in the largest syndicated TMT-focused consumer trackers in the U.S. Across its products, HarrisX's gathers data from nearly 100,000 monthly respondents. HarrisX, studies mobile behaviors through its Telephia.io behavioral data application, which captures actual smartphone usage data.

