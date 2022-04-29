Atlantic Constructors Recognized for Diamond Level Safety Standards Through ABC STEP Program

RICHMOND, Va., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Constructors, Inc. (ACI), announced it has achieved Diamond Level in Associated Builders and Contractor's STEP Safety Management System, meaning the company is 65% safer than the industry average. Founded more than three decades ago, STEP has evolved into a world-class safety program that dramatically improves safety performance among construction industry participants. This award marks ACI's eighth Diamond Level recognition since 2011 and its fourth in as many years.

ACI Awarded STEP Diamond Level Status for 8th Year

"We are very proud of our entire ACI team for this achievement. Nothing else matters if we all do not make it home safely every day," said ACI President Terrence Kerner.

STEP participants measure their safety processes and policies on key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.

This can reduce recordable incidents up to 85%, making the best performing companies more than eight times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. Ratings range from Diamond, the highest, to Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Participant.

"Safety is a journey, and that journey is possible because of systems like STEP, which enables ABC member contractors like Atlantic Constructors to have a safer and more productive jobsite," said Greg Sizemore, ABC Vice President of Health, Safety, Environment and Workforce Development. "I commend ACI for consistently raising the bar of safety performance."

To learn more about the STEP program, visit abcstep.org.

Atlantic Constructors, Inc. is a full service industrial and commercial contractor headquartered in Richmond, VA (Chesterfield County) with offices in Hampton Road, Roanoke, Sterling, VA. Our highly skilled team of over 1,000 employees serves customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region. For more information, visit www.acibuilds.com.

