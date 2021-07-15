Atlantic Exhibits Gaming Line

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic is proud to exhibit our expanding line of furniture designed to enhance the personal entertainment experience at the 2021 Napa Auto Parts Syracuse Nationals car show sponsored in part by Meguiar's and Maguire Family of Dealerships. The Syracuse Nationals, held at the New York State Fairgrounds from July 16 to July 18, is the largest car show in the Northeast. Atlantic Inc. is the official gaming furniture provider of EliteGameCon, a premier eSports/Gaming convention to be launched by the owner of the Napa Auto Parts Syracuse Nationals in 2022.

"Our race car-inspired gaming chairs are not only the best in their class in aesthetics and ergonomics, but they also provide lasting comfort and support for your body. Our chairs meet BIFMA X5.1 commercial chair standards," remarked Leo Dardashti, President and CEO of Atlantic, Inc.

Atlantic's award-winning world-class designer utilized his 25 years of design expertise to create a line of next-gen ergonomic chairs replicating the feeling of sitting behind the wheels of some of today's best high-performance vehicles without breaking the bank. Atlantic's superior, comfort-first design starts with an all-steel frame for durability and generous use of the most highly desired foam for chairs. This specially-molded cold-cure foam offers 200% higher density than regular foam, providing the human body the best ergonomic support while maintaining its shape and form far longer than regular foam.

With generous use of cold-cure foam throughout, the Dardashti Chair is ideal for gaming, work from home, or simply relaxation. Eight-way, adjustable, cushioned arm rests provide gentle yet solid support. The chair is covered with high-quality PU leather quilted using diamond stitching with contrasting-colored threads for a subtle yet luxurious look. The Dardashti Chair can recline up to 155 degrees for ultimate relaxation.

There are no foam pillows in high-performance vehicles to dampen the feel of the asphalt beneath. The Dardashti Chair features 5-inch cold-cure molded foam in the seating area, 2-inch lumbar support and large headrest to bring that realistic wind-in-your-hair thrilling feeling home. Dardashti Chairs are engineered to support 350 lbs. comfortably and are backed by a robust three-year warranty.

In the EliteGameCon booth at the Napa Auto Parts Syracuse Nationals, Dardashti chairs will be paired with Atlantic desks to demonstrate how they can enhance your personal entertainment experience when operating an F1 racing simulator, playing PC games or just relaxing while playing a casual tabletop game with the family.

Offered in five racing inspired accent colors, enthusiasts can choose from bold Artic White, Cobalt Blue, Racing Yellow or Ruby Red as well as Midnight. Find the Dardashti Gaming Chairs online at major e-tailers and at the Atlantic Store.

For more information visit theatlanticstore.com/gaming-chair or stop by our Syracuse Nationals booth in the Empire Expo Center.

About Atlantic Inc.

For 36 years, Atlantic Inc. has designed and manufactured innovative and award-winning consumer electronics accessories, gaming storage furniture and accessories and home entertainment storage products that can be viewed at the Atlantic Store. Atlantic is the exclusive North American supplier of Snowsound acoustic products. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Atlantic has received numerous patents and awards, including 14 Design & Engineering Showcase Honors from the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovations Committee as well as six Best of NeoCon, one Interior Design, and three HiP awards. For more information about Atlantic and its products, please visit the company's website at www.atlantic-inc.com.

