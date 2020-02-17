Atlantic Packaging Acquires Coastal Corrugated Custom Packaging Solutions in Charleston, SC

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wes Carter, President of Atlantic Corporation of Wilmington, has announced the acquisition of Coastal Corrugated, a 35-year-old family owned box company located in North Charleston, SC.

Wes Carter, President of Atlantic Corporation of Wilmington

"We are excited about the opportunities this move brings to our already diverse company," said Carter this week, following Atlantic's annual meeting. "Coastal's products are consistent with our marketplace focus, especially as it broadens our value proposition to the evolving automotive market. We have looked at corrugated sheet plants before as they are very allied to our converted products offering. This one seemed the right one at the right time."

Atlantic Corporation, a top tier private company in North Carolina, is a diverse packaging and equipment distributor to consumer products manufacturers throughout North America, the Caribbean, and Central America. The company operates 18 regional facilities east to west as Atlantic Packaging.

Coastal Corrugated manufactures large format corrugated boxes for various manufacturing segments. They further manufacture custom protective packaging components for the automotive industry and its tier one suppliers.

"South Carolina has invested heavily in recruiting automotive manufacturers to the state and our company is increasingly aligned as a premier partner to these facilities," says Carter. "Coastal's ability to design and fabricate protective packaging solutions right here in the low country brings great value and sensible logistics. The North Charleston location connects with our newly opened Packaging Solution Center in Charlotte and the logistics of our existing ten facilities across the Carolinas and Georgia," he added.

Atlantic is a 70-year-old company headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

About Atlantic Packaging: Atlantic Packaging was founded in 1946 by Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist, W. Horace Carter, and continues to be family-owned and operated. Atlantic serves the unique needs of consumer products manufacturers and offers expertise in packaging equipment and integration as well as high performance materials for stretch, shrink, strapping, labeling systems, tapes and adhesives, and protective packaging.

SOURCE Atlantic Packaging

