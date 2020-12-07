Atlantic Packaging Announces Fishbone Recyclable Can Carrier System

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Packaging announces the launch of a recyclable can carrier system, Fishbone, to replace plastic ring handles. The Fishbone beverage carrier is a curbside recyclable, biodegradable, and performance tested product that will eliminate single use plastic from beverage packaging.

Fishbone Sustainable Can Carrier

Single use plastics are a known threat to our environment, generating millions of tons of unnecessary waste every year that makes its way into our waters and breaks up into microplastics. These microplastics disrupt entire ecosystems and cause great harm to turtles, wildlife, sea birds, and the marine life that ingests them.

Fishbone replaces single use plastics with paper-based can carriers that use significantly less material than full overwrap paperboard cartons. Fishbone carriers are available for standard cans as well as Alumi-Tek bottles in both 4-pack and 6-pack formats and are sealed with a recyclable, compostable water-based barrier coating for moisture resistance. Fishbone can carriers come in a variety of options designed to complement any brand and to communicate the brand's commitment to sustainability. Custom printing and graphics are also an option for unique branding opportunities on the carrier.

The comprehensive Fishbone system also features semi-automatic and fully automatic equipment engineered specifically to apply the Fishbone carriers to a 6-pack of 12 oz cans and to a 4-pack of either 12 oz or 16 oz cans. The BCF10 tabletop model runs up to 60 cans/minute and is available for a monthly user fee. The BCF40 high-speed model runs up to 240 cans/minute and is available for purchase.

Bringing this system to market has been a collaboration between Fishbone Packaging, the innovators of the Fishbone carrier design, and Atlantic Packaging, the exclusive licensee of Fishbone Packaging. Atlantic will handle all aspects of the customer experience, from product ordering and delivery, to equipment sales and support.

In a time when businesses are facing increasing pressure from environmental groups, consumers, and now governments to eliminate single use plastics, the Fishbone system is readily available for craft brewers and beverage producers who want to make the switch to a sustainable packaging option.

Atlantic Packaging President, Wes Carter, comments: "As an industry, we have to acknowledge that single-use, consumer destined plastic packaging creates environmental pollution that isn't sustainable for our planet. For these reasons, polyethylene plastic beverage rings have been problematic packaging since their introduction decades ago.

"Atlantic and Fishbone have collaborated to bring the first ever 100% curbside recyclable paperboard beverage carrier to the marketplace. This sustainable Fishbone solution addresses all environmental concerns, and also is highly marketable for our customers. We are proud to introduce this transformative technology to packaging."

Kevin L'Heureux, Fishbone Packaging Inc. President, and Keith Elliott, Co-Founder, remark: "Fishbone Packaging is thrilled to partner with Atlantic Packaging to bring our innovative, plastic-free packaging products and application technologies to a wider market. We have a long-standing and successful working relationship with Atlantic Packaging and this alliance has been developed to better serve and to grow sustainable, impactful and consumer-friendly packaging with our shared values."

Fishbone can carriers and application equipment are available for purchase online at https://fishbone.com.

