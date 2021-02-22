Atlantic Power Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Conference Call

DEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) (TSX: ATP) ("Atlantic Power" or the "Company") plans to release its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on the afternoon of Thursday, March 4, 2021. A telephone conference call and webcast hosted by Atlantic Power's management team will be held on Friday, March 5 at 8:30 AM ET. Management's prepared remarks and the accompanying presentation for the conference call will be posted on the Conference Calls page of the Company's website (www.atlanticpower.com) on the evening of March 4. During the conference call, management will present brief prepared remarks with the majority of the time allocated to addressing questions from analysts and investors.

Conference Call / Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, March 5, 2021

Start Time: 8:30 AM ET

Phone Numbers:

U.S. (Toll Free): 1-855-239-3193

Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

International (Toll): 1-412-542-4129

Conference Access: Please request access to the Atlantic Power conference call.

Webcast: The call will be broadcast over Atlantic Power's website at www.atlanticpower.com .

Replay / Archive Information:

Replay: Access conference call number 10152718 at the following telephone numbers:

U.S. (Toll Free): 1-877-344-7529

Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658

International (Toll): 1-412-317-0088

The replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through April 5, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.

Webcast archive: The conference call will be archived on Atlantic Power's website at www.atlanticpower.com .

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power is an independent power producer that owns power generation assets in eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The Company's generation projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and other creditworthy large customers predominantly under long–term PPAs that have expiration dates ranging from 2021 to 2043. The Company seeks to minimize its exposure to commodity prices through provisions in the contracts, fuel supply agreements and hedging arrangements. The projects are diversified by geography, fuel type, technology, dispatch profile and offtaker (customer). Approximately 75% of the projects in operation are 100% owned and directly operated and maintained by the Company. The Company has expertise in operating most fuel types, including gas, hydro, and biomass, and it owns a 40% interest in one coal project.

