Atlantis, Paradise Island And Brookfield Announce $3 Million Pledge To Benefit Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian, Atlantis, Paradise Island and Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield") announced last week a $3 million pledge to benefit Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. The pledge is in addition to the grass roots efforts that started prior to and immediately after the storm, and will benefit a combination of funds and organizations who are on the ground providing aid and assistance to the Bahamian people.

"All of us here at Atlantis are deeply saddened by the devastation of our sister islands Abaco and Grand Bahama. We are thankful that Hurricane Dorian did not directly impact Nassau and Paradise Island and we are in a position to help our fellow Bahamians" said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis, Paradise Island. "Now our focus is on how we can contribute to the rebuilding of lives and communities in the affected areas," Oswell continued.

Together, Atlantis and Brookfield, are committing a minimum of $3 million to the relief efforts. Efforts to provide aid and relief started prior to the storm with Atlantis' partnership with chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen team, staging and assembling much needed meals in Atlantis' kitchens. Meals continue to be delivered to Abaco and Grand Bahama and volunteers from Atlantis' staff continue to assist in assembly and delivery. These efforts will continue as long as they are needed.

In a notice that was shared with Atlantis Team Members last week, Atlantis announced the $3 million pledge as well as these additional fundraising and relief initiatives:

Donation sites at Brookfield Place in New York and Atlantis' offices in Plantation Florida have been set up to collect much needed supplies which will be delivered to relief organizations.

Atlantis has coordinated the shipment of medical supplies donated by Baptist Health.

Atlantis has established a Go Fund Me site with 100% of the proceeds going to the Bahamas Red Cross. The goal is to reach $1 million.



Brookfield is setting up a donation fund and will match contributions made by its employees worldwide. This fund will benefit Atlantis' partner chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization.

Atlantis has established an employee assistance fund to aid in the relocation or renovation expenses for the families of Atlantis team members.

Atlantis continues to work diligently with many of its suppliers and other business partners to obtain additional assistance. We will be announcing some of these partnerships in the upcoming weeks.

