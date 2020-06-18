Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Reopening To Guests On July 7

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island announced today that the iconic resort property located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas would welcome guests to The Royal and Harborside Resort beginning July 7 and The Cove on July 14, as part of a phased reopening. The resort partnered with the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic and launched the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of resort guests and Atlantis team members. The Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise will ensure the resort's cleaning and sanitization policies meet or exceed operational standards. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bahamas Ministry of Health has reported zero active cases of the disease on Paradise Island.

Returning guests will enjoy the Atlantis resort they have come to know, love, and experience year after year, with physical distancing and enhanced cleaning practices in place. Most of Atlantis' renowned amenities will be open, including the Atlantis Casino, 20 indoor and outdoor dining outlets, miles of white sand beaches, pools, non-motorized sports, golf, tennis, fitness center, Mandara Spa, Aquaventure slides, Dolphin Cay, The Dig and other offerings. Group and meeting opportunities, including weddings and other events, will also be available to guests. For a full list of available resort amenities and more information about the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

Guests can Live Your Best Summer by booking one of Atlantis' four distinct special offers that include air and hotel packages, complimentary nights and resort credits. The Live Your Best Summer offers are available to book now with travel dates starting July 7. More information about these offers and the resort's Travel Flexibility and 72-hour cancellation policies is available at atlantisbahamas.com.

"We're thrilled to welcome guests and team members back to Atlantis," said Audrey Oswell, president, and managing director, Atlantis Paradise Island. "Nothing matters more than the health, safety, and well-being of our guests, team members, and the local community. The Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise is our commitment to working with global health experts to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone who enters our doors. We can't wait for guests to join us again for the unforgettable Bahamian experience that sets Atlantis apart as the most remarkable destination resort in the world."

Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise

Atlantis has introduced Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise: a comprehensive, industry-leading initiative focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Atlantis partnered with the Cleveland Clinic, one of the leading academic medical centers in the U.S., to develop the next level of global hospitality cleanliness standards, operational norms, and behaviors. The initiative's policies and procedures meet or exceed guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Bahamas Ministry of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and World Health Organization.

Atlantis' Safety and Cleanliness Council, a cross-functional team of experts, consulted with Dr. Theodore Turnquest, Medical Director of Atlantis, and a team of medical experts from Cleveland Clinic to develop comprehensive internal and external health and safety guidelines and materials. Atlantis and Cleveland Clinic will continue to collaborate on new approaches and precautions on an ongoing basis.

"We are pleased to partner with Atlantis to help create a healthy and safe resort environment," said Dr. James Merlino, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, Cleveland Clinic. "As the world reopens for travel, guests and staff must be confident in their safety. Cleveland Clinic has spent months understanding and containing COVID-19. We are applying our knowledge and innovative approaches to the resort setting to help keep people healthy."

"Over the past few months, we have enhanced our world-class health and safety protocol to reopen Atlantis safely," said Dr. Turnquest. "We have reimagined every aspect of the Atlantis experience to ensure the highest levels of disease prevention, protection, and response."

Protecting the Health and Well-Being of Guests at Every Part of their Stay

Atlantis' program features several key components to ensure guests' surroundings and environments are safe and healthy from arrival to departure:

Precautions Prior to Arrival: Guests will be encouraged to follow self-screening protocols prior to arriving. If guests have reason to believe they may have been exposed to the virus, Atlantis strongly urges them to stay at home and follow CDC guidelines for self-quarantine.

Guests will be encouraged to follow self-screening protocols prior to arriving. If guests have reason to believe they may have been exposed to the virus, Atlantis strongly urges them to stay at home and follow CDC guidelines for self-quarantine. Express Check-In: Guests are encouraged to expedite the check-in process up to 24-hours prior to arrival via their smartphone.

Guests are encouraged to expedite the check-in process up to 24-hours prior to arrival via their smartphone. Personal Protective Equipment: Guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in all indoor public areas throughout the resort. In certain instances, such as riding in elevators and playing at casino table games, masks will be required.

Guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in all indoor public areas throughout the resort. In certain instances, such as riding in elevators and playing at casino table games, masks will be required. Physical Distancing: Guests will be advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from other groups of people not traveling with them, including in any area where guests or team members queue.

Guests will be advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet (2 meters) away from other groups of people not traveling with them, including in any area where guests or team members queue. Personal Hygiene: Hand washing and sanitizing stations with no less than 60% alcohol-based sanitizer will be available throughout the resort. There will be signage reminders to guide and remind guests and team members of the enhanced protocols such as washing hands, coughing and sneezing etiquette, and avoiding touching their faces.

Hand washing and sanitizing stations with no less than 60% alcohol-based sanitizer will be available throughout the resort. There will be signage reminders to guide and remind guests and team members of the enhanced protocols such as washing hands, coughing and sneezing etiquette, and avoiding touching their faces. Active, Innovative Cleaning: Atlantis has increased the frequency of deep, daily cleaning and sanitization throughout the resort, with a focus on high-touch surfaces in common-areas, using EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectants for use and effectiveness against COVID-19, bacteria and other infectious pathogens. Electrostatic sprayers will be used to help apply disinfectants more effectively for full-wrap around coverage to defend against the virus for up to 60 days. Atlantis is also using UV-C light technology as an additional protection measure against COVID-19.

Atlantis has increased the frequency of deep, daily cleaning and sanitization throughout the resort, with a focus on high-touch surfaces in common-areas, using EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectants for use and effectiveness against COVID-19, bacteria and other infectious pathogens. Electrostatic sprayers will be used to help apply disinfectants more effectively for full-wrap around coverage to defend against the virus for up to 60 days. Atlantis is also using UV-C light technology as an additional protection measure against COVID-19. Medical Treatment Available: Guests who develop COVID-19 symptoms during their stay can access on-site and off-site medical facilities for evaluation and treatment. In the unfortunate event that a guest or team member tests positive for COVID-19, Atlantis will ensure the individual is isolated and has prompt access to medical treatment. Any exposed areas will be extensively cleaned and disinfected. Atlantis will coordinate with local health officials to assist with contact tracing if a suspected or confirmed case occurs.

Maintaining a Safe Workplace for All Team Members, Contractors and Suppliers

Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise extends to all Atlantis team members, contractors, and suppliers, helping to keep them and their workplace safe along with Atlantis' guests. Additional safety measures include:

Personal Protective Equipment: With few exceptions, Atlantis team members will be required to wear masks while on property.

With few exceptions, Atlantis team members will be required to wear masks while on property. Daily Health Screenings: Team members will be required to go through screening and temperature scans before entering the property each day.

Team members will be required to go through screening and temperature scans before entering the property each day. Health and Safety Training: Prior to reopening, team members will receive comprehensive training on new health and safety protocols, on proper wearing and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) when on property, and reinforced training on the importance of frequent handwashing, disinfection, and observing physical distancing guidelines.

Prior to reopening, team members will receive comprehensive training on new health and safety protocols, on proper wearing and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) when on property, and reinforced training on the importance of frequent handwashing, disinfection, and observing physical distancing guidelines. Contractors and Suppliers: Contractors and suppliers will also be subject to these same requirements before being granted access to Atlantis facilities.

The reopening of Atlantis will coincide with the fifth phase of The Bahamas' COVID-19 de-escalation plan and the resumption of international commercial travel, including flights by major U.S. airlines to The Bahamas, on July 1. Guidelines from The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation will require travelers to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR swab test upon arrival.

For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island, please visit atlantisbahamas.com.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. A dynamic destination that launched 20 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering, Atlantis has embarked on a new chapter tied to a meaningful connection with the ocean, Bahamian culture, and the spirit of the property's over 7,500 employees. The resort's new, immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas.

Atlantis features five distinct properties, from the iconic The Royal to The Beach and The Coral to the luxury properties, The Cove and The Reef. The resort is built around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools, and white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in the ocean fed environments. From unparalleled meeting and convention space to the luxury Atlantis Marina accommodating yachts up to 220 feet overlooking Marina Village, a Bahamian marketplace, the Atlantis experiences are endless. Other resort amenities include the 30,000 sq. ft tranquil Mandara Spa, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, and CRUSH, a cutting-edge teen club. The resort's award-winning 18-hole Tom Weiskopf designed golf course, renowned Atlantis Casino and duty-free shopping are complemented by the resort's restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives, by Todd English and Casa D'Angelo by Chef Angelo Elia.

Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is a state-of-the-art education center and animal-rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents were 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay can participate in creative, non- disruptive, "interactions," that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. Through these guest participations and those offered through Atlantis Marine Adventures, a portion of the cost of each of the on-property interactions goes back to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

