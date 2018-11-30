Atlas CEO Eric Race Named One of Five ABBY Award Finalists

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Race, CEO of Atlas Lift Tech, has been named one of Adaptive Business Leader's (ABL) Innovations in Healthcare™ ABBY Award finalists. ABL is a leading California CEO group, promoting innovations in health care and technology to improve quality of care and health outcomes, while reducing costs. The winner of this year's Innovation in Healthcare award will be selected on December 12 in San Francisco.

Each year, five of the most innovative companies in health care are selected as finalists to present their approaches, medical devices, health IT, digital health, and diagnostic solutions. Atlas, led by President and Founder Eric Race, works with hospitals' safe patient handling and mobility (SPHM) programs nationwide, identifying opportunities for integrating SPHM programs customized to the unique requirements of each facility.

Atlas has generated an impressive track record of success, helping its hospital clients achieve 95% fewer lost work days, 88% less claims and litigation, 89% lower average cost per injury, and 65% fewer injuries—all of which result in decreased insurance premiums and fewer instances of workers' compensation cases due to nurse back injury. Atlas created a proprietary software system called LiftTracker. LiftTracker's predictive analytics and data have become the backbone of many safe patient handling and mobility programs nationwide. Additionally, Atlas is looking at a year of exponential growth in 2019, when they'll be expanding into additional markets nationwide.

Just earlier this year, it was announced that NYU Winthrop, one of Atlas' clients, received a 2.5% insurance credit from the New York State Insurance Fund for their SPHM program powered by Atlas Lift Tech. NYU Winthrop was the first NY hospital to receive such a return on investment from the state and they will be receiving the credit again this year for their innovative program. Atlas Lift Tech's past and present clients include Stanford Health, Dignity Health, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Tenet healthcare facilities across the United States.

Race's passion to make safe patient handling and mobility universal and accessible led Atlas Lift Tech to cosponsor a free educational workshop in August of 2018. The company partnered with Safety National, Hospital Association of Southern CA, Hospital Council of Northern and Central California, Wy'East Medical, Arjo, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Tampa VA Center of Innovation on Disability and Rehabilitation Research to do so. The Mobility is Medicine workshop focused on the importance of workers' safety and featured renowned speakers, such as Gail Powell-Cope from the Tampa VA.

At the December 12 event, the leaders of each finalist company will make a live presentation. Attendees of the event will cast a secret ballot to determine this year's winner, who will take home the coveted ABBY Award.

Founded in 2009, Atlas Lift Tech is transforming the way care delivery organizations nationwide deploy and manage safe patient handling and mobility programs. Atlas provides proven and effective practices that reduce caregiver injury, promote patient safety, and produce a thriving and sustainable culture of safety. Working together with a facility's interdisciplinary team, Atlas identifies opportunities for integration of an SPHM program customized to the unique requirements of each facility.

