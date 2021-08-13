Atlas Commodities LLC appoints new President Adam Lewis

Adam brings over 20 years of proven profitable trading experience in natural gas and power markets. Lewis has managed various groups including traders and analysts. At Iapetus, Adam will lead a team of 17 brokers based in Texas, New York, Florida, and California.

Lewis' career has spanned natural gas trading management roles at marquee financial institutions both in New York and Houston. Prior to Atlas, Adam held leadership roles at Macquarie Group, Millennium, Whiteside, and Velocity, among others.

Adam stated, "I've had a rewarding career as an energy trader for the past 20 years. At this stage in my career, I am excited to apply my industry expertise to the brokerage side and serve clients. As President of Atlas Commodities LLC, I have the opportunity to lead a talented team of professionals. For me, this is a chance to continue to grow professionally as a leader and continue to bring valuable market insights."

Craig Taylor, CEO of Iapetus Holdings LLC, said, "I've known Adam professionally for many years. His experience as one of the top traders in the industry and his leadership sets Atlas up for continued success. We look forward to incorporating Adam's vision and direction to our operations. Our company is known for providing relationship-based, full-service commodity brokerage, built on a foundation of trust and knowledge of our clients' evolving needs. This move further expands Atlas Commodities LLC as a premier boutique brokerage firm for all types of energy brokerage."

Adam holds a B.A. from Kings College and an Advanced Technical Analysis degree from New York Institute of Finance.

Atlas Commodities LLC is an operating company of Iapetus Holdings LLC.

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings LLC is a privately held, minority and veteran owned portfolio of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and a deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, safety, risk management, marketing, human resources, and various other spectrums. The Iapetus suite is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with more than 400 employees across six U.S. offices, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. The operating companies include Atlas Commodities, Atlas Field Services, Atlas Retail Energy, Skynetwest, Gold Coast Utility Specialists and Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions. Iapetus is the proud sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, Atlas Scholars. For more information, visit Iapetusllc.com.

