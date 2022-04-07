Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per Share Period Record Date Payment Date Common ATCO $0.125000 Jan 1, 2022 – March 31, 2022 April 20, 2022 May 2, 2022 Series D Preferred ATCO PD $0.496875 Jan 30, 2022 – April 29, 2022 April 29, 2022 May 2, 2022 Series H Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 Jan 30, 2022 – April 29, 2022 April 29, 2022 May 2, 2022 Series I Preferred ATCO PI $0.500000 Jan 30, 2022 – April 29, 2022 April 29, 2022 May 2, 2022 Series J Preferred N/A $0.437500 Jan 30, 2022 – April 29, 2022 April 29, 2022 May 2, 2022

This is the 67th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.