Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

Jan 05, 2023, 16:15 ET
LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Common
|
ATCO
|
$0.125000
|
October 1, 2022 –
|
January 20,
2023
|
January 30,
2023
|
Series D
|
ATCO PD
|
$0.496875
|
October 30, 2022 –
|
January 27,
2023
|
January 30,
2023
|
Series H
|
ATCO PH
|
$0.492188
|
October 30, 2022 –
|
January 27,
2023
|
January 30,
2023
|
Series I
|
ATCO PI
|
$0.500000
|
October 30, 2022 –
|
January 27,
2023
|
January 30,
2023
|
Series J
Preferred
|
N/A
|
$0.437500
|
October 30, 2022 –
|
January 27,
2023
|
January 30,
2023
This is the 70th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
