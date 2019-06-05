Atlas Digital and NCTC Partner to Bring Digital Marketing Lead Generation Solutions to Members

LENEXA, Kan., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 cable and broadband operators serving all 50 states, announces the partnership with Atlas Digital to provide NCTC members with a pay-per-click digital marketing lead generation program. Under this agreement with Atlas Digital, NCTC members will gain the ability to execute a cost-effective digital marketing lead generation program to promote their products and services.

The great advantage of paid search vs other online (and offline) tactics is that it is the primary "last touch" tactic. This means search is most often the last step a customer takes before visiting a company's website or calling its sales center. Because of this paid search has become the most widely used and successful digital marketing tactic and is a cornerstone of all successful digital marketing programs.

"Enhancing marketing services for our members is at the forefront of our marketing and communications plan for this year and Atlas Digital provides us a head start to that plan. The founders of Atlas Digital Group led the digital transformation at Altice USA, Suddenlink, and Cablevision (Optimum) and continue to deliver successful programs to clients throughout the cable industry. By leveraging their years of experience, NCTC is able to help our member operators avoid costly mistakes and rapidly optimize their digital efforts," said Rich Fickle NCTC, CEO.

"Digital transformations are occurring everywhere as increasing numbers of customers move online to shop and do business. It is great to see that NCTC is committed to enabling these transformations by making cutting edge digital services accessible to its members, whether to drive customer growth, reduce costs, or improve the customer experience. Atlas Digital is excited to be partnering with NCTC to deliver the first of such services. Atlas Digital Search is an innovative new program designed specifically for the needs of NCTC, enabling members of all sizes to take advantage of expertly managed digital marketing without the need for costly media and steep learning curves," said Mark Mihalevich CEO, Atlas Digital Group.

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

