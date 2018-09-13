Atlas Digital, Inc. Selects Secured Blackbird® Platform for New Integrated Workflows Including Dailies and Review & Approval

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, September 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forbidden Technologies plc announced Atlas Digital selected and partnered with the award-winning Blackbird for post-production, dailies and secured delivery for television, feature film and major international OTT platforms.

Blackbird integrated into existing Atlas Digital workflows and infrastructure which affords Atlas to simply create new, efficient and secured workflows for their customers, a core value the company was founded on. For more than 15 years, Atlas Digital has offered an extensive variety of state of the art products, services and world class support, including turn-key edit systems, post production rentals, on site and remote technical support, video and audio finishing. Purpose built for the cloud, Blackbird enables secure, ultra-fast, frame-accurate editing and distribution of video content by anyone, anytime, anywhere and on any device using bandwidth as low as 2Mb per second. Blackbird enables Atlas Digital to manage media with even greater efficiency and speed without the need to download or upload completed work. Blackbird can be used for review, annotation and approval of media content by the production team within a minute of capture when used on the Blackbird platform. The team can use their device of choice on a very low bandwidth connection yet still maintain high performance processes expected of high-end, expensive workstations.

Blackbird supports viewing and logging, up to 18 cameras or video sources and 36 audio channels, with flexibility deep enough to offer a hybrid technical model, incorporating both on premise, remote and cloud options. The Blackbird codec runs frame accurately with a high performance workstation like experience on a lightweight connection of 2 Mb/s. The codec and Edge server software rapidly and securely service volumes of video content including watermarking, wherein files can be accessed within seconds and viewed via stream from any browser based device, anywhere, at any time without the need for any files to be fully downloaded or transferred, giving significant time and budget savings. In many cases Blackbird will provide live dailies concurrently to multiple locations, even as a growing file accommodating closed captioning.

Forbidden CEO, Ian McDonough said: "We are excited to have Atlas Digital join our North American roster of Blackbird customers and infrastructure partners. Blackbird and Atlas Digital share a deep expertise in post-production, remote-workflows and live-clipping and highlighting. Blackbird has also recently added dailies and localization to our portfolio of client solutions. In addition we continue adding more efficiency and security using game-changing watermarking technology. Blackbird media files can be delivered and used in seconds at any worldwide location with minimal bandwidth and without the need to download. It can be used securely on any device through a browser."

Atlas Digital, CEO Shawn Sanbar said: "We have been a trusted partner to studios, producers, editors, distributors and creative executives for more than 15 years in the Hollywood community. I'm proud at what we started, as a creative technical vision of defining creative workflows, Atlas has become a leading provider of integrated post services, and we are always looking for improved processes for our customers. Incorporating Blackbird and its unique codec was seamless and it immediately increased security and efficiencies. Being able to work on a 2 Mb/s connection on any browser is a game-changer. As more original content is created and streaming distribution increases, throughput without creative sacrifice is essential. As the media landscape rapidly evolves, adding the Blackbird codec and its rich digital toolsets, allows us to confidently support all types of projects including live production. Blackbird will be a great extension for our customers. After extensive testing, we are very confident with the enhanced benefits Blackbird brings, especially speed, agility and security. We are confident and looking forward to a long term Blackbird-Atlas Digital relationship."

About Atlas Digital

Atlas Digital is a full service post-production facility that started operations in 2003 and supports more than 1,100 editing systems. Atlas Digital offers both remote services including edit systems or on-premise facilities that can rented for editing and production space. It offers state of the art products and high quality technical services, 24/7. Some of the services include: turn-key and component edit systems rentals, video mastering and finishing, Digital Intermediates, Color Grading, Visual Effects, encoding, delivery, versioning and transcription services. Customers include Major Studios, Production Companies, Distributors, Broadcast and Cable Networks and OTT Electronic Platforms.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT, www.forbidden.co.uk ) floated in February 2000. Forbidden develops, markets and licenses a powerful cloud video platform using our patented Blackbird technology. The technology underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels, and corporations.

To find out more about the Blackbird Cloud Platform, contact commercial@blackbird.video or visit www.blackbird.video

Visit us at IBC 2018, Hall 1, C27

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Forbidden Technologies plc.

SOURCE Forbidden Technologies plc