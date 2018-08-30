Atlas General Insurance Services Launches Workers' Compensation Program for the Cannabis Industry

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national program administrator, Atlas General Insurance Services, LLC, announced today its new workers' compensation program for the cannabis industry in California.

This exclusive program with Accredited Surety and Casualty Co. can accommodate work comp risks involved in all aspects of the cannabis industry – including growers, extractors, analytical labs, medicine manufacturers, food & beverage products manufacturing, packaging, warehousing & distribution, transportation and dispensaries.

According to Bill Trzos, CEO of Atlas, "Atlas has been studying the cannabis industry well before it became legalized in California," said Trzos "through our research we recognized the opportunity to be proactive in entering the cannabis market and are excited to be one of a few work comp platforms in the state." While the program is only available in California now, Atlas will be opening this program in other states that have legalized cannabis.

Atlas heard the call to action from Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones last year and responded by developing a comprehensive workers' compensation program to serve the industry. "Cannabis businesses should have insurance coverage available to them just like any other California business," said Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones. "As Insurance Commissioner, my mission is insurance protection for all Californians, which includes insurance for California's legalized cannabis businesses and its workers. This new program from Atlas is a crucial step in the right direction for this evolving industry. I encourage more insurance companies to offer cannabis business insurance products with the department to meet the needs of this emerging market."

