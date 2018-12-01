Atlas Lift Tech Expands to the Arizona Market with the launch of Abrazo Facilities on November 26th

"The Tenet Health partnership with Atlas has been incredibly successful over the last several years," says Robert Zuckswert, Chief Operating Officer at Atlas Lift Tech. "They have pioneered the way for standardizing and implementing SPHM programs across the health system with Atlas Lift Tech. The entire Atlas team has worked tirelessly to ensure that Tenet Health patients, caregivers and support staff are supported during critical patient movement. We are proud to be part of creating a safe patient handling and mobility culture across the continuum of care and look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Tenet Health in 2019 and beyond."

Atlas will also launch at Abrazo Scottsdale, Heart and Arrowhead before the first quarter of 2019.

Atlas' partnership with Tenet is a testimony to their dedication to mobility done safely. Just this year, Atlas cosponsored a free educational workshop specifically related to workers safety. They partnered with Safety National, Hospital Association of Southern CA, Hospital Council of Northern and Central California, Wy'East Medical, Arjo, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Tampa VA Center of Innovation on Disability and Rehabilitation Research to do so. Tenet and Atlas have a shared desire to maintain a safe work environment as Tenet significantly invested in their care staff and patients not only with necessary patient mobilizing equipment, but most importantly with the resources, technology and techniques needed for a successful program. Atlas Lift Tech offers trained Lift Coaches, and its proprietary software, LiftTracker, to utilize said equipment properly and leverage the latest in technology.

The program will begin in the Intensive Care Unit, and penetrate the hospital unit-by-unit to ensure that all care staff are equipped with best practice techniques when mobilizing their patients. Safe patient handling and mobility prevents hospital-acquired illnesses and, at time, fatalities. By mobilizing patients safely, care staff are protected from back injury, and patients are given the optimal conditions for recovery.

About Atlas Lift Tech:

Founded in 2009, Atlas Lift Tech is transforming the way care delivery organizations nationwide deploy and manage safe patient handling and mobility programs. Atlas provides proven and effective practices that reduce caregiver injury, promote patient safety, and produce a thriving and sustainable culture of safety. Working together with a facility's interdisciplinary team, Atlas identifies opportunities for integration of an SPHM program customized to the unique requirements of each facility.

For more information, visit www.atlaslifttech.com.

SOURCE Atlas Lift Tech

Related Links

http://www.atlaslifttech.com

