Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Autumn 2021 Caribbean And South America Journeys

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced that the Luxe-AdventureSM Expedition Cruise brand is augmenting its inaugural-year offerings with four new, exciting Transatlantic, Caribbean and South America itineraries in October and November 2021. World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages' first ship, will cruise the Atlantic Ocean from Portugal to the Southern Caribbean islands before bringing guests along South America's east coast to Tierra del Fuego. Launching in July 2021, World Navigator, will bring fun-seeking adventurers, explorers and like-spirited travelers on authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime Luxe-Adventure experiences to the world's most sought-after and remote destinations, including the Holy Land; Black, Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas; South America and Antarctica. World Navigator's 29 inaugural-year journeys are now open for booking.

"Beginning July 2021, Atlas Ocean Voyages' distinct, excitement-driven Luxe-Adventure journeys will offer new world explorers an unmatched travel experience aboard our new, safe, small, clean and green ship, World Navigator," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "We've adjusted our inaugural-year deployment to bring World Navigator to the Caribbean so U.S. and Canadian travelers can embark on an adventure closer to home. And, the new Transatlantic, Caribbean and South America itineraries provide our valued travel advisor partners more options when discussing future 2021 travel with their clients and to take advantage of our GET PAID NOW offer."

Adventurers, modern explorers and like-spirited travelers save up to $2,000 per suite and stateroom, and receive free air travel and more, on bookings made by June 30, 2020:

$1,000 savings plus FREE business-class air travel per suite guest

savings plus FREE business-class air travel per suite guest $500 savings plus FREE economy-class air per Horizon- or Veranda-stateroom guest

savings plus FREE economy-class air per Horizon- or Veranda-stateroom guest Reduced, 50-percent deposit

FREE changes to any itinerary, departing before March 31, 2022 .

"We're expanding our GET PAID NOW offer, the industry's most generous and immediate incentive program, to include our new Caribbean and South American Luxe-Adventure journeys to recognize Travel Advisors for their hard work," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. "In addition to their 15 percent commission, we will reward them with a $500 or $750 gift card now. Their clients also have confidence that they can change – for free – their Luxe-Adventure journey of a lifetime to any other itinerary through March 2022."

Travel Advisors can take advantage of Atlas Ocean Voyages' GET PAID NOW offer for all deposited World Navigator 2021/22 bookings and receive:

A $750 gift card per suite NOW

gift card per suite NOW A $500 gift card per Horizon and Veranda stateroom NOW

gift card per Horizon and Veranda stateroom NOW 15% commission

Bridging the Old and New Worlds, World Navigator will depart October 4, 2021, on a 13-night voyage, from Lisbon, Portugal. Guests will follow the winds of colonial explorers and call at some of the Atlantic's most beautiful islands, including Madeira, Tenerife, St. Lucia and Barbados.

From Barbados, a 10-night itinerary, departing October 19, will bring guests on an epic equatorial crossing, via the north coast of South America, to Recife, Brazil. On this journey, World Navigator contrasts the charm of small and elegant Tobago Island against French Guiana's rugged Devil's Island, en route to the historic and colorful cultures of Brazil's Fortaleza and Natal metropolises and the mouth of the mighty Amazon at Belem.

The subsequent, 13-night journey, departing October 29 from Recife, to Montevideo, Uruguay. Guest visit laid-back Brazilian ports of Buzios, and Paraty; explore the steep, cobblestone streets of one of South America's oldest colonial cities, Salvador de Bahia; and revel in Uruguay's resort city of Punta del Este. World Navigator guests also enjoy overnights in Rio de Janiero and in Itajai, where samba and adventure await.

Adventurers and like-spirited travelers can also explore the ecological diversity of Patagonia and the Falkland Islands on World Navigator's November 11 departure from Montevideo. This eight-night itinerary provides a late-night stay in Buenos Aires for guests to immerse in the city's art, culture, and architecture, and savor dinner and a tango, before heading to Patagonia's northernmost city, Puerto Madryn, and the Falkland Islands for incomparable wildlife-spotting of large indigenous birds, whales, sea lions and seals, five species of penguins, and more. World Navigator then charts a course towards Tiera del Fuego to begin her inaugural winter-2021/22, Antarctica Expeditions season.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand defined by simple elegance and deliver authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime Luxe-AdventureSM experiences in the world's most sought-after and remote destinations. Adventurers, explorers and like-spirited travelers will find community aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' safe, small, all-inclusive luxury ships and come together in welcoming and lively venues to share their day's exploits.

Guests indulge in one of 98 luxe suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary; meals and snacks; binoculars, coffee and tea service and butler service in suites.

World Navigator's construction in Portugal is on schedule and the ship will launch in mid-2021. Safety is the basic building block for the Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B, expedition ship, and all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures are incorporated into World Navigator's design. The ship also utilizes underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters. In addition to propeller propulsion, World Navigator's alternate hydrojet propulsion system, helps guests quietly cruise into wildlife-rich waters without disturbing marine wildlife. Furthermore, Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies – leaving nothing behind but footprints– to help preserve the breathtaking locales and waters they ply for future generations to enjoy. The ship's Rolls-Royce hybrid power management and propulsion system maximizes World Navigator's fuel efficiency, consuming as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to cruise ships with conventional systems.

For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com; and follow @AtlasCruises on Facebook and Twitter, and @AtlasOceanVoyages on Instagram. Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable Luxe-Adventure journey, and register as an Atlas Ocean Voyages Advisor at www.atlasoceanvoyages.com/contact-travel-advisors/.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages

Related Links

http://www.atlasoceanvoyages.com

