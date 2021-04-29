Atlas Ocean Voyages Celebrates Travel Advisors for Travel Advisor Appreciation Month and Every Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New luxe-adventure cruise brand, Atlas Ocean Voyages, always values Travel Advisors' important role in supporting the cruise and travel industry. Kicking off Travel Advisor Appreciation Month throughout May, Atlas is deploying a video from President Alberto Aliberti and Senior Vice President of Business Development Carlos Garzon, thanking Travel Advisors and recognizing the brand's important partners. In conjunction with the month's theme, Atlas is launching its new Master of Bucket-list Destinations professional development program on the brand's online portal, Atlas Advisor Central. Travel Advisors automatically qualify for special FAM fares after completing of the first course and can earn up to $200-bonus commission on their first new booking after completing both courses. Additionally, Atlas will include a special Travel Agent Appreciation logo throughout the month and promote Travel Advisors in all the cruise brand's trade and consumer marketing. Atlas' Travel Advisors Appreciation campaign begins May 1, and the new Master of Bucket-list Destinations course is live on May 3.

"Atlas sincerely appreciates Travel Advisors and recommends all travelers work with a Travel Advisor," said Carlos. "Our new Master of Bucket-list Destinations program provides our valued travel advisor partners with important information and resources to help them market and sell Atlas' once-in-a-lifetime experiences to clients who seek an extraordinary return-to-cruise. While we spotlight the importance of Travel Advisors throughout this month, Atlas appreciates Travel Advisors every day of the year."

'At Last… Atlas!' is the first of two courses that comprise Atlas' new Master of Bucket-list Destinations program. Master of bucket-list Destinations is aimed at educating Travel Advisors about the remote and bucket-list destinations where Atlas sails and helping them become better overall destination sellers. The new four-chapter module starts with a brand overview, followed by identifying and selling to the luxe-adventure traveler. The third chapter provides a competitive review of the luxury cruising sector, with the final chapter rounding out with a deeper dive into each 2021-22 World Navigator itinerary. Travel Advisors will receive a Certificate of Expertise and a $100 bonus commission when they make a new deposited booking within 45 days of completing each course.

To celebrate Travel Advisors' indispensable role throughout Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, Atlas Ocean Voyages will emblazon an Atlas Appreciates Travel Advisors, Today and Always logo on all trade communications, such as invoices, emails, and social media posts. Atlas will also greet Travel Advisors with a message of gratitude when they call Atlas' dedicated Travel Advisor service line. The luxe-adventure brand will also promote working with a Travel Advisor in consumer and trade magazine advertisements and prominently maintain, on the brand's homepage, a Travel Advisor Appreciation feature image, which recommends working with a Travel Advisor.

Atlas Advisor Central provides Travel Advisors with all the latest information and offers, brand experience, protocols and policies, archived webinars, and downloadable media to empower them to better market and sell Atlas' luxe-adventure expeditions to their clients. The Travel Advisor portal features four main sections: Learn, Market, Sell and Master of Bucket-list Destinations. Travel Advisors can register with Atlas Ocean Voyages and access the new professional development module and all archived modules by clicking on the "Travel Advisor" button at the top of www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas' Plan With Confidence flexible travel policy provides travelers a 100 percent refund of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing. Plus, they can change their reservation as many times as they want, up to 15 days before their voyages' sail date. They can even change their destination and sail with Atlas in another part of the world or choose to cancel at least 15 days or more prior to the departure date and be assured of a 100 percent future cruise credit.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for experienced and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in exciting and awe-inspiring moments in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design. On schedule for delivery, World Navigator features SeaSpa, the first L'OCCITANE spa at sea, and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in the brand's ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

