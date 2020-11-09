Atlas Ocean Voyages Includes Complimentary Shore Excursion At Every Port

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catering to travelers' pent-up passion to explore again and supporting its valued travel advisor partners' efforts, Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that it will include an immersive shoreside experience, complimentary at every port for all World Navigator itineraries. Launching in July 2021, World Navigator is Atlas' first newly constructed, small, expedition ship, which will bring guests on once-in-a-lifetime, luxe-adventure journeys with a total of 107 port calls in the Holy Land, the Black, Mediterranean, and Caribbean Seas, and South America. Worldly travelers who make a new booking from now through Dec. 31, 2020, will receive complimentary shoreside experiences and enjoy more and deeper immersions into the cultures and histories found in the remote and captivating destinations where Atlas sails. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages' included complimentary land immersion at every port, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages is already one of the industry's most-inclusive luxury experiences, and we are adding more value by delivering more immersive inclusions," said Alberto Aliberti, President of the luxe-adventure cruise brand. "Experienced travelers and anyone eager to see more of the world should start at the top of their bucket list and go there on an all-inclusive, luxe-adventure Atlas expedition in 2021. With our All Inclusive All the Way commitment, we take care of the details so that guests' return-to-travel will be a safe and unforgettable experience."

Guests who take advantage of Atlas' new land immersion at every port offer can enjoy enlivening and enlightening experiences that make a memorable, all-inclusive, luxury journey. Immersive experiences include a tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ancient Olympia from Katakolon, Greece; visit Zippori from Haifa, Israel, and explore this village's rich and diverse historical and archeological legacy; inspect World War II monuments and Soviet-era memorials at Novorossiysk, Russia; see St. Lucia by land and sea atop an ATV and aboard a catamaran; visit notable sites of the Falkland Island conflict of 1982, and more.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All the Way provides guests a more worry-free experience by including emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests, as well as complimentary round-trip air travel, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L'Occitane bath amenities, and Michelin-inspired dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxury adventure, expedition cruise brand designed for worldly and fun-seeking travelers to immerse in active and awe-inspiring experiences in less-trodden, bucket-list destinations. The 9,030 gross-registered-ton World Navigator will foster a refined and convivial ambience for up to 196 guests and feature the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her design.

Following her inaugural summer 2021 season, World Navigator will sail Antarctica expeditions in Winter 2021/22. World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and her construction is on schedule for delivery in July 2021, followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/atlascruises). Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages

Related Links

www.atlasoceanvoyages.com

